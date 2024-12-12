Week 15 Thursday Night Football features another divisional rivalry with high-stakes postseason implications when the San Francisco 49ers (6-7) host the Los Angeles Rams (7-6). Even with the 49ers suffering injuries to impact options from the NFL DFS player pool such as Christian McCaffrey (knee), Jordan Mason (ankle) and Brandon Aiyuk (knee), they are still tied for 11th in scoring at 22.7 points per game and are coming off a 38-point performance against the Bears. Should daily Fantasy football players use Brock Purdy for NFL DFS lineups and build NFL DFS stacks with pass-catchers like George Kittle, Jauan Jennings or Deebo Samuel Jr.? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Thursday Night Football, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

McClure has turned his attention to Rams vs. 49ers on Thursday Night Football.

Top NFL DFS picks for 49ers vs. Rams

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. The final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft has gone from fighting to prove his worth in the NFL to being on his way to potentially securing one of the most lucrative contracts in the NFL this offseason. Despite the 49ers' struggles with a 6-7 record this year, the losses shouldn't be pinned on Purdy as he's 12th in the league in passing yards (3,032), including 10th in yards per game (252.7), making him QB9 in Fantasy football on a points-per-game basis.

The Rams are allowing the second-most yards per pass (8.0) and rank 23rd in passing yards per game allowed (224.7) this season. Josh Allen dissected the Los Angeles defense with six touchdowns (three passing, three rushing) while throwing for 342 yards last week. This is a crucial game for the 49ers to keep their postseason hopes alive and McClure expects a coach like Kyle Shanahan to find ways to replicate Buffalo's success against the Rams. Purdy had 292 yards and three touchdowns in his first meeting of the season against Los Angeles, McClure expects a similar output on Thursday. See who else to roster here.

McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also involves rostering Rams running back Kyren Williams. There are bellcow running backs, and then there's the role the Rams ask Williams to take. The 24-year-old has nearly 100 more snaps than the next-highest running back this season. He's played 735 snaps and Saquon Barkley's second at 642 snaps. Williams has played 86% of snaps, which also leads the NFL. Williams' opportunity alone makes him a strong option for NFL DFS lineups, but he matches that with production as the third-year running back rushed for 87 yards and two touchdowns last week against the Bills.

The 49ers defense isn't nearly as dominant this year as it has been in previous seasons. The 49ers are 21st in scoring defense (23.7 ppg) this year after finishing as a top-five scoring defense in each of the previous three seasons. Williams rushed for 89 yards and two touchdowns and added a receiving touchdown in the Rams' first matchup against the 49ers this season and San Francisco has allowed the opposing team's RB1 to rush for more than 100 yards in two of the last three games. See who else to roster here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for 49ers vs. Rams

