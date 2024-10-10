The San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks were two of the largest favorites in the Week 5 NFL schedule and both teams may have been caught looking ahead to their Thursday Night Football divisional matchup in the Week 6 NFL schedule. The 49ers only had 135 yards in the second half last week compared to 249 yards in the first, so which version of San Francisco should you expect when forming an NFL DFS strategy for Seahawks vs. 49ers on Thursday Night Football? The 49ers have arguably the best playmaking group in the NFL with options like Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle and Jordan Mason in the NFL DFS player pool, so should you use any of them in Week 6 Thursday Night Football NFL DFS picks? Before setting your NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Seahawks vs. 49ers, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

Top NFL DFS picks for Seahawks vs. 49ers

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Jordan Mason. The 25-year-old is second in the NFL in rushing (536 yards) and demonstrates just how dominant the 49ers run game is, even with Christian McCaffrey (Achilles/calf) out. Statistically, the 49ers rushing attack hasn't fallen off despite being without their starting running back. Mason is averaging 107.2 rushing yards per game and leads the NFL in carries (105) as Kyle Shanahan continues to want to implement a bell cow running back approach even without McCaffrey.

Mason rushed for 89 yards on a season-high 6.4 yards per attempt last week. He's 15th in the NFL among runners with at least 30 carries in yards per rush (5.1) and he's scored a touchdown in three of five games this season. Mason has more than 85 yards in all five games this season with arguably an even higher floor than the quarterbacks in this matchup. As long as McCaffrey remains sidelined, Mason should be someone strongly considered for NFL DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf. The 26-year-old had three straight games with more than 100 yards entering last week before being held to four receptions for 55 yards against the Giants. The Seahawks scored a season-low 20 points last week in a surprising result to New York but Seattle is 11th in the NFL in scoring (24.4 points per game) in large part due to Metcalf's offensive presence.

The 6-foot-4, 235-pound imposing receiver is fourth in the NFL in receiving yards (421) and tied for 10th in receptions (28). He had 1,114 yards, the second-most in his first five NFL seasons, last year and is averaging 68 receiving yards per game since Geno Smith became the starting QB in 2022. He's led the Seahawks in receiving yards in back-to-back seasons and never finished lower than second on the team in receptions and given his status as the clear WR1 even in a deeper Seattle WR room, McClure views Metcalf as a strong option for Thursday Night Football NFL DFS lineups. See who else McClure likes right here.

How to set 49ers vs. Seahawks DFS lineups

