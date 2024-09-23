Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season features the first two-game Monday Night Football slate of the year. The Buffalo Bills will host the Jacksonville Jaguars at 7:30 p.m. ET and the Cincinnati Bengals will host the Washington Commanders at 8:15 p.m. ET. The Monday Night Football NFL DFS player pool is filled with top options like Josh Allen, James Cook, Travis Etienne, Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Jayden Daniels, so what's the best Monday Night Football NFL DFS strategy?

The Jaguars' offensive struggles have been one of the most surprising storylines of the beginning of the 2024 NFL season. On paper, the Jaguars should have some of the top NFL DFS picks every week with receivers like Christian Kirk, Gabe Davis and Brian Thomas Jr. with Etienne at running back and Trevor Lawrence at quarterback. Before making any Monday Night Football NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account.

Top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football is Bills quarterback Josh Allen. The seventh-year quarterback entered this week as QB4 in Fantasy football after finishing as QB1 last year for the third time in the last four seasons. Allen had a career-best 15 rushing touchdowns last season and when Buffalo needed him the most, he continued to find the end zone with both his arm and his legs this year. Allen had two passing and two rushing touchdowns in a 34-28 win over the Cardinals in Week 1. He completed 13 of 19 passes for 131 yards and a touchdown in a 31-10 rout over the Dolphins on Thursday Night Football in Week 2 when Buffalo didn't need him to do much offensively.

Allen's coming off the "mini bye" of playing on Thursday Night Football, giving his body more time to rest and allowing himself and the coaches to take a deeper dive into the Jaguars. Jacksonville is allowing the third-most passing yards per game (245.5) over the first two weeks. The Bills are relying on different playmakers to take on key roles this season and as they gain more experience through games and practices, the Buffalo offense should continue to improve. Still, the Bills have the third-best scoring offense (32.5 ppg) and McClure expects another big performance from Allen and Buffalo on Monday.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy is Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase. It's been a slow start to the season for Chase, who has just 10 receptions for 97 yards over his first two games, but he's undeniably one of the top talents in the NFL. The No. 5 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft had at least 1,000 yards in each of his first three NFL seasons, averaging 1,239 receiving yards per year.

A matchup with the Commanders could be exactly what Chase needs to put together a huge performance. Washington ranks 29th in scoring defense (27.5 ppg) and yards allowed per play this season. The opposing teams' top wide receivers have been a major reason for those results. Giants WR1 Malik Nabers had 10 receptions for 127 yards and a touchdown last week against the Commanders. In Week 1, Mike Evans had two touchdowns and Chris Godwin had eight receptions for 83 yards and a touchdown. McClure expects a huge performance like these from Chase for Monday Night Football NFL DFS lineups. See who else McClure likes right here.

How to set Monday Night Football NFL DFS lineups

