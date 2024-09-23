Daily Fantasy football players will need to change up their NFL DFS strategy for Monday Night Football with two games on the docket for Week 3. The Buffalo Bills will host the Jacksonville Jaguars at 7:30 p.m. ET in a matchup of two teams with playoff aspirations, while the Cincinnati Bengals will host the Washington Commanders at 8:15 p.m. ET as the Bengals are still seeking their first victory of the season. Should daily Fantasy football players expect Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels to run more this week when making Monday Night Football NFL DFS picks? Are you better off with an established quarterback like Josh Allen or Joe Burrow in Week 3 Monday Night Football NFL DFS lineups?

Bills running back James Cook had three total touchdowns last week, so how should he factor into your NFL DFS stacks? Before making any Monday Night Football NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a professional DFS player. He uses a prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Bills vs. Jaguars and Commanders vs. Bengals on Monday Night Football.

Top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football is Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. The 25-year-old has scored a touchdown in each of Jacksonville's first two games and he had 13 of the 18 running back carries last week. Backup running back Tank Bigsby didn't have a carry in Week 2 after suffering a shoulder injury on a kickoff return in the second quarter and he's been limited at practice this week. Etienne has at least 1,000 rushing yards and 1,400 yards from scrimmage in each of his first two NFL seasons as he's been a high-volume running back for Jacksonville since being selected No. 25 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft and working back from a season-ending foot injury he suffered that preseason.

The Bills are allowing the second-most Fantasy football points to opposing running backs this season. They entered Week 3 allowing the second-most receptions and receiving yards to opposing running backs this season and Etienne is an efficient pass-catcher. He had 58 receptions, the sixth-most for a running back last season, for 476 yards, the fifth-most at the position. Etienne had a huge performance against Buffalo last season, rushing for 156 yards on 26 carries (5.2 yards per rush) with two touchdowns and added three receptions for 28 yards.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy is Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase. It's been a slow start to the season for Chase, who has just 10 receptions for 97 yards over his first two games, but he's undeniably one of the top talents in the NFL. The No. 5 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft had at least 1,000 yards in each of his first three NFL seasons, averaging 1,239 receiving yards per year.

A matchup with the Commanders could be exactly what Chase needs to put together a huge performance. Washington ranks 29th in scoring defense (27.5 ppg) and yards allowed per play this season. The opposing teams' top wide receivers have been a major reason for those results. Giants WR1 Malik Nabers had 10 receptions for 127 yards and a touchdown last week against the Commanders. In Week 1, Mike Evans had two touchdowns and Chris Godwin had eight receptions for 83 yards and a touchdown. McClure expects a huge performance like these from Chase for Monday Night Football NFL DFS lineups. See who else McClure likes right here.

How to set Monday Night Football NFL DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Monday Night Football.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Monday Night Football, and which under-the-radar NFL DFS picks offer huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.