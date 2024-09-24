The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants have one of the most storied rivalries in NFL history and they'll meet for the 125th time for the Week 4 Thursday Night Football matchup. The Cowboys lead the all-time series 75-47-2 and have won the last six meetings. The Giants haven't defeated the Cowboys since the 2020-21 NFL season, so what should daily Fantasy football players expect when building NFL DFS lineups and NFL DFS stacks for Giants vs. Cowboys on Thursday Night Football? The Cowboys scored at least 40 points in both of their meetings against the Giants last season, so should you make Thursday Night Football NFL DFS picks around Cowboys vs. Giants DFS stacks with Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Jake Ferguson?

The Giants are coming off their first win of the season, knocking off the Browns, 21-15, behind 236 yards and two touchdowns from Daniel Jones, so is he worthy of including in NFL DFS lineups?

Top NFL DFS picks for Cowboys vs. Giants

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers. The No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft hasn't displayed any difficulties in adjusting to playing in the NFL as he's already become the go-to option in the Giants' offense by a wide margin. Nabers has 37 targets, 13 more than any other player on the Giants, resulting in a 37.8% target share over the first three weeks. He's generated 50.7% of all New York wide receiver targets this season and 30 of his 37 targets have come over the last two games, which were also the Giants' most successful offensive performances.

After being held to six points in Week 1, the Giants have scored at least 18 points in back-to-back games and are coming off a 21-15 victory over the Browns. Nabers had eight receptions for 78 yards and two touchdowns against Cleveland, who allowed the fewest passing and total yards last season and entered off an 18-13 win over the Jaguars. The Browns aren't an easy defense for any wide receiver, especially one entering just his third NFL game, to succeed against. Nabers will likely receive another huge target share on Thursday and with the Cowboys allowing 29.7 points per game, ranking 30th in the NFL, to begin the 2024 NFL season, McClure expects another huge performance from the rookie.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. After multiple seasons and the entire training camp of uncertainty over whether the Cowboys would commit to Prescott as their long-term quarterback, the two agreed to a four-year, $240 million contract to make Prescott the highest-paid player on the day of this year's season-opener. Prescott led the NFL in passing touchdowns (36) and was third in passing yards (4,516) last season to lead Dallas to a 12-5 record and the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs.

Although the playoffs didn't go well for Dallas with a first-round exit, Prescott continued his regular-season statistical success with 403 passing yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions while also rushing for 45 yards. Prescott doesn't often showcase that rushing side anymore, but just the fact he has the potential to scramble and create offense with his legs adds to his NFL DFS value. Prescott had a 1-yard rushing touchdown last week to go along with 379 passing yards and two touchdowns and McClure expects another big performance from the newest highest-paid player in the NFL on Thursday Night Football. See who else McClure likes right here.

How to set Giants vs. Cowboys NFL DFS lineups

