Two teams with similar offensive profiles will meet on Sunday Night Football as the Houston Texans host the Chicago Bears. Both are led by young QBs in C.J. Stroud and Caleb Williams, who were selected amongst the first two picks in their respective drafts. The two precocious signal callers figure to be prominently featured in NFL DFS lineups, as will the veteran free agent running backs each team added. Houston picked up Joe Mixon, while Chicago signed D'Andre Swift, making for an intriguing pair of QB/RB NFL DFS stacks for Texans vs. Bears.

Their similarities don't end there as both squads added multi-time Pro Bowl WRs in the offseason in Stefon Diggs and Keenan Allen. Most daily Fantasy football managers are well-acquainted with the teams' new additions, but the uncertainty of how they will produce in a new location makes constructing an NFL DFS strategy a bit difficult. Before setting your NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Bears vs. Texans, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings, including. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Sunday Night Football and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Bears vs. Texans

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday Night Football is Texans QB Stroud. The reigning OROY picked up in Week 1 where he left off last season as he passed for 234 yards and two touchdowns on the road versus the Colts. Over his last eight games, including the playoffs, Stroud has 12 total touchdowns with zero turnovers, so he's bringing lots to the Fantasy table and not taking anything off it. This SNF matchup taking place in Houston also greatly benefits Stroud considering his clear comfort at home.

He's played the same number of home and road games in his NFL career, but has over twice as many passing TDs at home (17) than on the road (eight). Stroud is averaging 310.8 passing yards in Houston, and his overall TD:INT of 25:5 since the start of last season is the best in the NFL. That ratio should only improve after Sunday Night Football as Chicago had one of the league's worst pass defenses in 2023. It notched the second-fewest sacks, which allowed opposing QBs the time to record the fourth-most TD passes (31) and the eighth-most passing yards (4,043).

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Bears receiver D.J. Moore. The second-year Bear had 36 receiving and 14 rushing yards in Week 1, giving him 50 total yards on the day. That appears to be Moore's Fantasy floor and he consistently surpasses it as he's notched at least 50 scrimmage yards in 14 of his last 17 games with Chicago. Additionally, Houston had a bottom-10 pass defense last season and isn't off to a great start this year.

These primetime games clearly bring out the best of Moore, who has averaged 83.5 receiving yards in them over his career, compared to 65.3 yards in all other games. The Texans' pass defense was shaky in Week 1 as it allowed a staggering 23.6 yards per completion, which was 8.3 more yards than any other team. Colts WRs had three different 50-plus yard receptions, with two of them going for touchdowns. Additionally, Moore has had previous success against the Texans with eight catches for 126 yards the last time he faced them. See who else McClure likes right here.

How to set Texans vs. Bears NFL DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Sunday Night Football. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Sunday Night Football, and which under-the-radar NFL DFS picks offer huge value for Texans vs. Bears? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.