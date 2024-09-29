The Baltimore Ravens figured out how to win a game last week, taking down Dallas to give themselves a chance to get back to the .500 mark when they host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football. Running back Derrick Henry has steadily improved in his three games with Baltimore, rushing for 151 yards and two touchdowns in the win over the Cowboys. He is facing a Buffalo defense that is allowing more than 115 rushing yards per game, and the Bills are on short rest after playing on Monday night. Should you include Henry in your Ravens vs. Bills NFL DFS strategy?

Buffalo has a quality running back of its own in James Cook, who has gone over 70 rushing yards twice in his first three games. He also has the second most receiving yards on the roster, so he could provide versatility in NFL DFS contests for Sunday Night Football. Before setting your NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Ravens vs. Bills, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

Top NFL DFS picks for Ravens vs. Bills

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday Night Football is Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. It is a small sample size, but Jackson is currently on pace to post career highs in both passing and rushing yards this season. He threw for more than 240 yards in each of his first two games before not needing to use his arm much in a comfortable win over Dallas last week.

Jackson still delivered in NFL DFS lineups against the Cowboys though, rushing for 87 yards and accounting for two touchdowns. He is facing a Buffalo run defense that ranks No. 16 in the NFL in yards allowed per game (118.3), and the game script on Sunday should keep Jackson involved throughout the contest. The 27-year-old ranks third among quarterbacks in Fantasy points per game and fifth overall in the league, so he is worth rostering on Sunday night.



Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid. The second-year tight end was extremely disappointing in Week 1, commanding just two targets in a win over Arizona. He has been more involved in the two games since then, commanding target rates of 27% and 31%, respectively.

Kincaid caught three passes on five targets for 41 yards and a touchdown in last week's win against Jacksonville, and he ranks second on the team in total targets (11) behind wide receiver Khalil Shakir (14). The Bills are having to replace 241 targets from last year following the departures of wideouts Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis, giving Kincaid a chance to emerge as the top pass catcher on the roster. Baltimore has allowed the second-most Fantasy points to tight ends under new defensive coordinator Zach Orr, making Kincaid an excellent addition to NFL DFS lineups in this game. See who else McClure likes right here.

How to set Ravens vs. Bills NFL DFS lineups

