Jauan Jennings is the latest example of how important reviewing the injury report is when forming NFL DFS lineups. On a typical week, Jennings would be a longshot to finish in the top four in target shares for San Francisco pass-catchers. However, with Christian McCaffrey (calf/Achilles), Deebo Samuel (calf) and George Kittle (hamstring) all out last week, Jennings had 11 receptions for 175 yards and three touchdowns on 12 targets, making him the top-scoring wide receiver despite being one of the cheapest options in the NFL DFS player pool. Daily Fantasy football players should keep an eye on the San Francisco injury report when forming a Week 4 NFL DFS strategy, but the 49ers aren't the only team with playmakers injured. Before making any NFL DFS picks for Sunday or locking in NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out SportsLine's NFL DFS lineup optimizer.

Top NFL Week 4 DFS picks for Sunday

One of the optimizer's top DFS value picks for Sunday is Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray ($6,800 on DraftKings, $8,700 on FanDuel). Murray is the QB6 in Fantasy football 2024 through three weeks in large part due to his dual-threat ability. Murray has rushed for at least 45 yards in all three games while throwing for more than 200 yards in two contests. He is two weeks removed from completing 17 of 21 passes for 266 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 59 yards against the Rams. With a matchup against the Commanders on Sunday, he could post similar numbers.

The Commanders rank 31st in passing yards allowed (255.7 yards per game) and 29th in points allowed (29.3 per game). Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow completed 29 of 38 passes for 324 yards and three touchdowns last week against Washington. The Commanders have allowed multiple touchdown passes in all three games this season and Daniel Jones rushed for 32 yards on five carries against Washington this season. This could be a huge performance for Murray with both his arm and legs on Sunday. See who else to pick here.

The optimizer's NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Jets running back Breece Hall ($7,800 on DraftKings, $8,000 on FanDuel). Hall has scored a touchdown in all three games this season and has had some extended rest entering Sunday after playing on Thursday Night Football last week. Hall rushed for 54 yards on 16 carries with a touchdown and had four receptions for 29 yards last week against the Patriots. He's averaging 96.7 total yards per game.

The Jets play the Broncos, who are allowing 126 rushing yards per game, which ranks 21st in the NFL. Denver is also tied for eighth for the most receptions allowed to opposing running backs, which is how Hall separates himself from other running backs in the NFL DFS player pool. The third-year player had 76 receptions last season and is showing a quick rapport with Aaron Rodgers, making him a strong option for Week 4 NFL DFS lineups. You can see the rest of the optimizer's NFL DFS picks here.

How to build Sunday Week 4 NFL DFS lineups

