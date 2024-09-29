The Washington Commanders have been a strong matchup for opposing wide receivers so far this season, allowing the second-most Fantasy points to the position. Cardinals rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. will try to take advantage of the favorable matchup on Sunday during the Week 4 NFL schedule. Bengals wideout Ja'Marr Chase had six catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns against Washington last week, posting big numbers for NFL DFS lineups. Should you target Harrison Jr. from the NFL DFS player pool on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel?

Cardinals vs. Commanders has the highest over/under of any game in the Week 4 NFL odds. Other games with high totals include the Panthers vs. Bengals, Ravens vs. Bills and Lions vs. Seahawks.

Top NFL Week 4 DFS picks for Sunday

One of the optimizer's top DFS value picks for Sunday is Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray ($6,800 on DraftKings, $8,700 on FanDuel). Murray had a quiet outing in Week 1 at Buffalo, but he has gone over 200 passing yards with four combined passing touchdowns in his two games since then. Harrison Jr. has emerged as an elite rookie target, racking up nearly 200 yards and three scores over his last two outings.

Murray has a favorable matchup against a Washington defense that ranks second-worst in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game (255.7) and fourth-worst in total yards allowed per game (377.3). This is also Murray's third consecutive home game, giving him a scheduling edge against a Washington defense that is on the road for the second week in a row. The 27-year-old quarterback has rushed for 161 yards in three games, so Murray can deliver in multiple ways on Sunday. See who else to pick here.

The optimizer's NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Jets running back Breece Hall ($7,800 on DraftKings, $8,000 on FanDuel). Hall was the first running back selected in the 2022 NFL Draft as a second-round pick (No. 36 overall) and he's proven why throughout his career. He averaged 97.2 total yards over seven games as a rookie before suffering a season-ending ACL injury and he quickly rehabbed to return for Week 1 last season, rushing for 127 yards on 10 carries with a 20-yard reception on Monday Night Football against Buffalo. He ended the season with 994 rushing yards while facing stacked boxes due to poor quarterback play throughout the season, but he continued to provide value in the passing attack with 76 receptions, the most among any running back.

Hall has continued his yardage success, averaging 96.7 yards per game this season, but now with playing with a quarterback like Aaron Rodgers, he has more touchdown opportunities as well. The 23-year-old has scored a touchdown in each of New York's three games this season and will face a Broncos defense that allowed the fifth-most Fantasy football points per game to running backs last season. Denver allowed the most rushing yards to running backs in the NFL last season and with the Jets being 7.5-point favorites, according to the latest odds from the SportsLine consensus, this could be a positive game script for Hall for Sunday NFL DFS lineups. You can see the rest of the optimizer's NFL DFS picks here.

How to build Sunday Week 4 NFL DFS lineups

