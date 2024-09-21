Several players who are normally fixtures in NFL DFS lineups are off to slow starts this year like Justin Herbert, D'Andre Swift, Amari Cooper and Sam LaPorta. It can be difficult to decipher whether the trend that will continue in Week 3 NFL DFS contests, if not beyond. With the case of Herbert, who is questionable with a high-ankle sprain, Jim Harbaugh has implemented his brand of football on L.A., and it's not one that favors the passing game. Harbaugh's run-first mentality helps the likes of J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards but doesn't do any favors to Los Angeles' passing game, which could be helmed by Taylor Heinicke and Easton Stick.

Top NFL Week 3 DFS picks for Sunday

One of the optimizer's top DFS value picks for Sunday is Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet ($6,000 on DraftKings, $6,700 on FanDuel). The second-year player drew the start last week with Kenneth Walker III (oblique) out, and he produced 69 scrimmage yards with a touchdown. He also found the endzone in Week 1 and could be in line for more starts as the Seahawks have said they will be cautious with Walker's injury.

On Sunday, Seattle will host the Dolphins, who were torched for 95 total yards and three touchdowns by James Cook in Week 2. Miami has allowed over 100 rushing yards in five straight games dating back to last season, and it gave up 132 scrimmage yards to Jacksonville's RBs in Week 1. New Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald has made the ground game a priority after Seattle ranked 31st in rushing attempts last season, and Charbonnet is a benefactor of this new approach. See who else to pick here.

The optimizer's NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Raiders tight end Brock Bowers ($5,400 on DraftKings, $6,300 on FanDuel). After a solid NFL debut with six grabs for 58 yards in Week 1, Bowers really flexed his Fantasy potential with nine catches for 98 yards in Week 2. That came against a Baltimore defense which had the No. 1 scoring unit a year ago and allowed the eighth-fewest Fantasy points to opposing tight ends. After two weeks, no rookie -- including wide receivers -- has more receptions than Bowers, while he ranks second in his class in receiving yards.

Bowers and Vegas will face the Panthers on Sunday, and Bryce Young's struggles at the QB position have overshadowed how disastrous Carolina's defense has been. After ranking 29th in scoring defense last year, it is dead-last this season, with opposing tight ends playing a part in piling up the points versus the Panthers. They've already allowed two touchdowns to TEs this season, and those came to players who aren't nearly as big of factors in their offenses as Bowers is. The rookie is a must-start for Week 3 NFL DFS lineups. You can see the rest of the optimizer's NFL DFS picks here.

