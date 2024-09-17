Aaron Rodgers will make his return to MetLife Stadium for New York Jets vs. New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football. Rodgers has failed to throw for 200 yards in his first two games with the Jets, but he does have three touchdowns with at least one score in both games. The Jets are coming off a 24-17 victory over the Titans last week in which Rodgers orchestrated a seven-play, 74-yard drive leading to a winning Braelon Allen 20-yard touchdown run with 4:31 left in the fourth quarter, so should daily Fantasy football players expect Rodgers and the Jets options in the NFL DFS player pool to carry that success into Thursday Night Football?

While the Jets enter off a high, the Patriots come off a low in a 23-20 overtime loss to Seattle after leading 20-17 late in the fourth quarter. With a short turnaround, how should the Patriots coming off an overtime loss affect your NFL DFS strategy? No Patriots wide receiver has reached 30 yards yet this season and with the Jets having one of the best secondaries in the NFL, what New England pass-catchers from the NFL DFS player pool can you trust for NFL DFS lineups? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Patriots vs. Jets or locking in NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out SportsLine's NFL DFS lineup optimizer.

Top NFL Week 2 DFS picks for Patriots vs. Jets

One of the optimizer's top DFS value picks for Thursday Night Football is Jets running back Breece Hall. The third-year running back displayed his versatility yet again last week, hauling in a 26-yard touchdown in the end zone on a go route. Aaron Rodgers said this week that Hall came up to him before the play and told Rodgers to look for Hall in the end zone if he was lined up against a linebacker and that's exactly what happened. The fact that the two already have that type of relationship after playing just two full games together could lead to elite production from Hall.

The 23-year-old has 12 receptions on 14 targets over two games after leading all running backs in receptions (76) last season. Hall played 72% of snaps in Week 2 after playing 82% in Week 1. Even with rookie running back Braelon Allen scoring two touchdowns last week and playing 35% of snaps, Hall finished as RB4 in Fantasy football with 62 rushing yards and seven receptions for 52 yards and a touchdown. Hall rushed for 148 yards and a touchdown in New York's final game of the season against the Patriots last year as the optimizer sees strong value in Hall for Thursday Night Football NFL DFS lineups. See who else to pick here.

The optimizer's NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The 40-year-old quarterback wasn't given any favors by the schedule makers by having to open the season in San Fransico on Monday Night Football in his first game back from a torn Achilles, but even in that 32-19 loss, he still showed glimpses of his elite arm strength in a 12-play, 70-yard drive leading to a 3-yard touchdown run by Hall. Rodgers completed 18 of 30 passes (60%) for 176 yards and two touchdowns last week against the Titans to finish as QB10 in Fantasy football on the week.

Rodgers is the more established quarterback over Jacoby Brissett in this matchup and he's also surrounded by stronger playmakers. Having at least one QB in NFL DFS lineups provides a steady floor and Rodgers is priced lower than both Hall and wide receiver Garrett Wilson on both FanDuel and DraftKings. The future Hall of Fame quarterback should be feeling more comfortable back on the field with each game and in a matchup against the Patriots, who had some of the lowest expectations in the NFL entering this season, the optimizer expects Rodgers to return value for NFL DFS picks. You can see the rest of the optimizer's NFL DFS picks here.

How to build Jets vs. Patriots NFL DFS lineups

