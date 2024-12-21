The Atlanta Falcons were widely ridiculed for selecting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft after signing Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million contract this offseason, but with the 36-year-old quarterback's recent struggles, the rookie is taking over at the most important part of the 2024 NFL season. The Falcons announced on Tuesday night that Penix will start at quarterback ahead of a matchup against the New York Giants on Sunday in the Week 16 NFL schedule.

The Falcons (7-7) are one game out of first place in the NFC South, and with strong options in the NFL DFS player pool such as Bijan Robinson, Drake London and Darnell Mooney in Atlanta, how should the pivot to the rookie quarterback from Washington affect how daily Fantasy football players form an NFL DFS strategy? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Sunday or locking in NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out SportsLine's advanced NFL DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Top NFL Week 16 DFS picks for Sunday

One of the Optimizer's top DFS value picks for Sunday is Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson ($5,400 on DraftKings and $7,400 on FanDuel). The No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft has completed more than 50% of his passes in just two of 10 games in his second NFL season, but Richardson continues to prove how rushing quarterbacks can be elite options for NFL DFS lineups even with accuracy and passing struggles. He completed 17 of 38 passes (44.7%) for 172 yards and no touchdowns with two interceptions last week against the Broncos, but Richardson rushed for 46 yards on seven carries with a touchdown to boost his NFL DFS score.

The Broncos are allowing the fewest points per game (17.6) and second-fewest yards per pass (6.5) this season, so this week will be a significantly easier matchup for Richardson when the Colts play the Titans. Tennessee has the No. 29 scoring defense (27.1 ppg) this season and the 22-year-old quarterback was off to one of the best passing starts of his career against the Titans last season before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury. He completed 9 of 12 passes for 98 yards against the Titans last year and combined with four rushing touchdowns over his last four games and Richardson could return strong value to Week 16 NFL DFS lineups. See who else to pick here.

The Optimizer's NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Dolphins running back De'Von Achane ($7,400 on DraftKings and $8,000 on FanDuel). Achane had 41 yards on 12 carries and although 3.4 yards per rush isn't elite, it was his most efficient rushing performance since Week 11. His production as a pass-catcher, however, continues to make him a strong option for NFL DFS lineups as the 23-year-old has at least six receptions in three straight games, including seven catches for 35 yards last week. He's also scored at least one touchdown in four of his last five games.

The Dolphins play the 49ers, who allowed Rams running back Kyren Williams to rush for 108 yards last week. San Francisco has allowed a 100-yard rusher in three of its last four games in what's been a disappointing season for the 49ers compared to expectations. With Miami still having an outside chance at reaching the playoffs, Achane will likely be a significant part of the game plan again this week. You can see the rest of the Optimizer's NFL DFS picks here.

How to build Sunday Week 16 NFL DFS lineups

