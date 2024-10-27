Jameis Winston led the NFL in passing yards (5,109) and interceptions (30) in 2019 and Tampa Bay finished 7-9. Although those statistics aren't a recipe for winning success, they made him QB3 in Fantasy football that season, so how should Winston factor into your NFL DFS strategy as he makes his 11th start since the end of 2019, this time for the Browns? Will the Browns allow Winston to be aggressive with his arm and will he create valuable Cleveland pass-catchers from the NFL DFS player pool such as Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman, and David Njoku for Week 8 NFL DFS lineups? With 14 games on Sunday and no teams on a bye this week, what's the best way to form a Week 8 NFL DFS strategy? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Sunday or locking in NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out SportsLine's advanced NFL DFS Lineup Optimizer.

The DFS Optimizer uses info from the SportsLine Advanced-Data Projection Model and DFS Professional Millionaire Mike McClure to identify top DFS picks/plays for any slate on betting apps like DraftKings and FanDuel. It simulates every game 10,000 times to help DFS players optimize and build winning DraftKings and FanDuel lineups. Optimize, export, and enter lineups confidently with injury updates, floor and ceiling player projections, and Vegas lines and picks all with one winning tool for sports betting apps.

Now, SportsLine's NFL DFS Optimizer has turned its attention to Sunday's 2024 NFL Week 8 schedule and just locked in its top daily Fantasy football lineups. You can only see its optimal lineups at SportsLine.

Top NFL Week 8 DFS picks for Sunday

One of the Optimizer's top DFS value picks for Sunday is Jaguars tight end Evan Engram (5,000 on DraftKings and $6,200 on FanDuel). The 30-year-old looked fully healthy when he returned in Week 6 after missing a month with a hamstring injury suffered pregame in Week 2. Engram had 10 receptions on 10 targets for 102 yards against the Bears in his return and followed with five receptions for 35 yards last week. He's the TE8 in Fantasy football over the past two weeks at a position where it's been a struggle for daily Fantasy football players and season-long Fantasy football players to find value.

The Jaguars play the Packers, who are allowing 24.3% of all receiving yards to go to tight ends and have allowed the 10th-most Fantasy football points to tight ends this season. The Packers have allowed a 25-yard completion to tight ends in each of the last two weeks. Engram was the TE2 in Fantasy football last season behind 114 receptions and after securing all 15 of his targets over the last two weeks, this is a strong matchup and his usage suggests Engram can be a valuable addition to Week 8 NFL DFS lineups.

The Optimizer's NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III ($7,800 on DraftKings and FanDuel). The 24-year-old had both a rushing and a receiving touchdown in a 34-14 win over the Falcons on Sunday. Walker rushed for 69 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries and added two receptions for 24 yards last week. He's scored at least one touchdown in four of five games this season while his six rushing touchdowns this season is tied for third despite being the only person in the top 10 for rushing touchdowns who has played fewer than six games.

The Seahawks play the Bills, who are allowing the fourth-highest yards per carry (5.1) in the NFL this season. Buffalo ranks 20th in rushing yards allowed (132.9 yards per game) and the Bills have surrendered the second-most Fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. Buffalo is allowing the second-most receptions and receiving yards to opposing running backs and Walker is averaging 5.7 receptions for 39.3 yards over his last three games as a quality pass-catcher out of the backfield. You can see the rest of the Optimizer's NFL DFS picks here.

How to build Sunday Week 8 NFL DFS lineups

The Optimizer is also targeting multiple undervalued players who could explode for huge numbers on Sunday. Those players could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who they are, and the rest of the Optimizer's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So what is the optimal NFL DFS lineup for Sunday, and which under-the-radar NFL DFS picks offer huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice and stacks, all from an NFL DFS Optimizer that simulates every game 10,000 times, and find out.