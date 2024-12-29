Many of the league's top playmakers are in action on Sunday, including Saquon Barkley, De'Von Achane and Justin Jefferson. Is a sound NFL DFS strategy to secure at least one elite option at a position with fewer options for NFL DFS lineups? The Carolina Panthers rank last against the run in nearly every statistical category, including yards per rush (5.1) and rushing yards (175.2) and Cardinals running back James Conner rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries (7.8 yards per carry) last week against Carolina. With the Panthers playing the Buccaneers on Sunday, should your NFL DFS strategy include either Bucky Irving or Rachaad White from the Tampa Bay backfield for NFL DFS lineups? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Sunday or locking in NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out SportsLine's advanced NFL DFS Lineup Optimizer.

The DFS Optimizer uses info from the SportsLine Advanced-Data Projection Model and DFS Professional Millionaire Mike McClure to identify top DFS picks/plays for any slate on betting apps like DraftKings and FanDuel. It simulates every game 10,000 times to help DFS players optimize and build winning DraftKings and FanDuel lineups. Optimize, export, and enter lineups confidently with injury updates, floor and ceiling player projections, and Vegas lines and picks all with one winning tool for sports betting apps.

Top NFL Week 17 DFS picks for Sunday

Top NFL Week 17 DFS picks for Sunday

One of the Optimizer's top DFS value picks for Sunday is Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle ($6,000 on DraftKings and $7,100 on FanDuel). After three straight weeks of more than 100 rushing yards, Dowdle was held to 23 rushing yards last week against Tampa Bay. But he did have three receptions for 28 yards, his most receiving yards over the last seven contests, as the 26-year-old has become an integral piece to Dallas' offense. Dowdle entered last week averaging 130.7 rushing yards over his previous three games and he was the RB7 in Fantasy football during that span.

The Cowboys play the Eagles, who have a top 10 defense in rushing yards per attempt (4.3, eighth in NFL) and rushing yards per game (102.9, ninth in NFL). However, Dowdle's high usage can make up for playing a stingy defense through his number of attempts and the Cowboys' heavy reliance on him. He has at least 18 carries in four of his last five games and 83.6% of all Dallas running back attempts during that span, which makes him a strong option to return value at his price for NFL DFS lineups. See who else to pick here.

The Optimizer's NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. ($6,800 on DraftKings and $8,000 on FanDuel). Thomas had nine receptions for 132 yards and a touchdown against the Raiders last week after posting 10 receptions for 105 yards and two scores the game before against the Jets. The No. 23 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft was the fourth receiver selected in this year's draft, but he leads all rookies in receiving yards (1,088) and touchdowns (nine).

Thomas has performed even better since Mac Jones took over at quarterback for the injured Trevor Lawrence as the 22-year-old is the WR4 in Fantasy football over Jones' four starts. Thomas has more than 75 yards in all four games with four touchdowns over that stretch. The Jaguars play the Titans and Thomas had eight receptions for 86 yards against Tennessee in Week 14. You can see the rest of the Optimizer's NFL DFS picks here.

