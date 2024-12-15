The Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers will take center stage on Sunday Night Football in a game with massive playoff implications. Green Bay had its three-game winning streak snapped in a 34-31 loss at Detroit last week, but the Packers scored at least 20 points for the fourth straight game. Running back Josh Jacobs scored three touchdowns to bolster NFL DFS lineups, giving him 11 scores this season. He is facing a mediocre Seattle run defense that ranks No. 21 in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game (126.5), but should you include Jacobs in your NFL DFS strategy?

The Packers have leaned heavily on their rushing attack this season, ranking fifth in the league in rushing yards per game (144.7). Finding the right matchup to exploit is crucial in a single-game NFL DFS player pool, as there are limited players to include in your NFL DFS strategy.

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday Night Football is Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet. The second-year back has split time with Kenneth Walker III in Seattle's backfield so far this season, but Charbonnet took advantage of his opportunity last week when Walker was sidelined due to a calf injury. Walker is listed as doubtful for Sunday's matchup, giving Charbonnet another golden opportunity.

Charbonnet racked up 193 scrimmage yards and two rushing touchdowns on 29 touches last week.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes Packers quarterback Jordan Love. Green Bay has turned into a run-heavy offense in recent weeks, leading to a downtick in numbers from Love. He has not had more than 28 pass attempts in a game since Week 11, but he ranks first in yards per attempt among 33 qualified quarterbacks during that stretch.

Love completed 12 of 20 passes for 206 yards and one touchdown last week, and he added some DFS value with four carries for 23 yards in a 34-31 loss to Detroit. Green Bay's signal caller is facing a Seattle defense that ranks No. 18 in the NFL in yards allowed per game (339.0).

