After meeting four times dyring the regular season, Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson squared off for the first time in the postseason during the AFC Championship Game in January. The Chiefs were able to earn a 17-10 victory in that matchup and then went on to win the Super Bowl. Now, they'll hoist their banner before the 2024 NFL Kickoff Game on Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET. Mahomes and Jackson are both two-time NFL MVPs and NFL daily Fantasy players will likely find ways to have heavy exposure to both in their NFL DFS lineups. How much exposure should you have to the two superstar QBs in your Chiefs vs. Ravens DFS picks, who should you favor in other NFL DFS picks, and who else in the NFL DFS player pool should you target? Before locking in any NFL DFS lineups for Ravens vs. Chiefs on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings, including. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Ravens vs. Chiefs in the 2024 NFL season opener and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Chiefs vs. Ravens

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks is Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes averaged a career-low 7.0 yards per pass attempt in 2023 but he still finished his season with 4,183 passing yards and 27 touchdowns in 16 games while also rushing for a career-high 389 yards. He's a generational talent and now he'll be armed with a better supporting staff after Kansas City made major upgrades at wide receiver.

Free-agent addition Marquise Brown will miss the season-opener with a shoulder injury but first-round pick Xavier Worthy will be in the lineup and Rashee Rice remains eligible to play despite offseason legal troubles. Mahomes completed 76.9% of his passes for 241 yards and a touchdown and didn't turn the ball over in a gritty win in Baltimore last postseason. Now he'll have the benefit of playing at home, where he threw 17 of his 27 touchdowns passes last season.

McClure is also targeting Ravens receiver Zay Flowers in his Ravens vs. Chiefs DFS picks. After a standout career at Boston College, the Ravens selected Flowers with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. As a rookie, he caught 77 passes for 858 yards and scored six total touchdowns while leading the team with 108 targets.

Flowers had his first 100-yard receiving effort in the second-to-last game of the year, a 56-19 win over the Dolphins. Then in the AFC Championship Game, Flowers had another strong performance with five catches for 115 yards and a touchdown. Jackson's confidence as a passer clearly grew under new offensive coordinator Todd Monken and Flowers figures to be even more involved in the offense in 2024. See who else McClure likes right here.

How to set Ravens vs. Chiefs NFL DFS lineups, player pools

McClure is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers in the 2024 NFL Kickoff Game. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Chiefs vs. Ravens in the 2024 NFL Kickoff Game, and which under-the-radar NFL DFS picks offer huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.