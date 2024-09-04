Ravens tight end Mark Andrews returned for the AFC Championship Game last season after suffering a devastating ankle injury roughly 10 weeks prior. Andrews only played 31% of snaps and had two receptions for 15 yards. During training camp, he was involved in what he described as an "extremely scary" car accident, but he was lucky enough to escape with just minor injuries. Andrews said he is ready to play in the 2024 NFL Kickoff Game when the Ravens play the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday in a rematch of last year's AFC Championship game, but what can NFL DFS players expect from him?

The 28-year-old tight end has led the Ravens in receiving yards per game the last five seasons, so should you include him in 2024 Kickoff Game NFL DFS lineups and NFL DFS strategy? Before locking in any NFL DFS lineups for Ravens vs. Chiefs on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

Top NFL DFS picks for Chiefs vs. Ravens

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks is Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes is no stranger to playing in the NFL Kickoff Game, doing so after each of his previous two Super Bowl victories. Although Mahomes didn't have his best game last season with 226 passing yards and two touchdowns with an interception, Mahomes had three touchdowns in his first NFL Kickoff Game. He's played under all kinds of pressure throughout his career and nearly every football fan in America tuning in for the NFL Kickoff Game, Mahomes will be ready for the spotlight.

Mahomes has arguably the highest floor of anyone in Thursday's NFL DFS player pool. Everything the Chiefs do offensively centers around Mahomes and Kansas City added depth at pass catcher after selecting Xavier Worthy in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft and signing Juju Smith-Schuster. Mahomes comes with a steep price tag but as one of the most reliable players in the NFL, he's one McClure doesn't want to be without when building NFL DFS lineups.

McClure is also targeting Chiefs receiver Xavier Worthy in his Ravens vs. Chiefs DFS picks. Worthy led a Texas playmaking group that had five skill position players taken in the 2024 NFL Draft in receptions (75) and receiving yards (1,014) last year. Even in an offense filled with NFL talent, Worthy still shined as the go-to elite option, resulting in the Chiefs trading up to select him with the No. 28 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Worthy matched his elite on-field skills by setting the NFL Combine record for the 40-yard dash (4.21 seconds). Speed translates quickly to the NFL, especially when playing with a quarterback with an arm like Patrick Mahomes, and Worthy will be a big-play threat from Week 1. Kansas City is shorthanded on Thursday with Marquise Brown (shoulder) out, which should create more target opportunities for Worthy, who can return value on his price tag on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings even with just one or two big plays. See who else McClure likes right here.

How to set Ravens vs. Chiefs NFL DFS lineups, player pools

