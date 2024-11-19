Week 12 of the 2024 NFL schedule kicks off with an AFC North showdown between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday Night Football. The NFL DFS player pool is packed with strong options like Russell Wilson, George Pickens, Nick Chubb, Najee Harris and Jameis Winston, so who should daily Fantasy football players include in their NFL DFS lineups and NFL DFS stacks? Since his debut, Wilson has thrown for more than 200 yards in three of four starts with six passing touches and one rushing score, so how should he factor into your NFL DFS strategy? Winston is the QB9 in Fantasy football 2024 on a points-per-game basis over his three starts. Before locking in any NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Browns vs. Steelers, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

McClure has turned his attention to Steelers vs. Browns on Thursday Night Football and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks.

Top NFL DFS picks for Steelers vs. Browns

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Steelers wide receiver George Pickens. The 23-year-old has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of the Steelers moving from Justin Fields to Russell Wilson as QB1. Pickens has more than 70 yards in each of his four games with Wilson after reaching that total in just two of six games with Fields. Pickens is averaging 91.3 yards per game over Wilson's four starts.

Pickens had a season-high in receptions (eight) and targets (12) last week even with Pittsburgh's offense only scoring 18 points. He's going to be Wilson's top target whether the offense is running smoothly or is in need of a spark. The second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft finished with 89 yards last week and McClure expects another significant target share for him on Thursday Night Football. See who else to roster here.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Browns wide receiver Cedric Tillman. The 24-year-old only had three receptions for 47 yards last week, but he was targeted eight times as he remains one of Jameis Winston's favorite receivers in the passing game. Tillman is averaging six receptions for 75.5 yards over his last four games with at least eight targets in each contest.

Tillman has benefited from multiple midseason changes in Cleveland. Tillman has had a significant playing time increase since the Browns traded Amari Cooper to the Bills. After playing fewer than 40% of snaps in each of the six games Cooper was on the team, Tillman immediately jumped to 82% of snaps once Cooper was dealt. He's played 96% of snaps in each of the last two games and those opportunities are key to providing value for NFL DFS picks. See who else McClure likes right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Browns vs. Steelers

McClure is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on TNF.

Mike McClure's optimal NFL DFS lineups for Thursday Night Football include analysis of under-the-radar players who offer value.