After missing two games with a concussion, Giants rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers returned to action last week, much to the delight of NFL daily Fantasy players. Unfortunately, Nabers only managed four catches for 41 yards in a 28-3 loss to the Eagles. Can you rely on Nabers in your NFL DFS lineups for a Week 8 matchup on Monday Night Football against the Steelers at 8:15 p.m. ET? After a sluggish first quarter in Week 7, the Steelers' offense looked energized by a switch from Justin Fields to Russell Wilson in a 37-15 win over the Jets. Pittsburgh put up a season-high 409 yards in the win, so which Steelers should you have heavy exposure to in NFL DFS stacks and who else in the NFL DFS player pool should you target?

Top NFL DFS picks for Giants vs. Steelers

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football is Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson. Malik Nabers is the clear No. 1 receiver in this New York offense, but Robinson actually leads the team with 67 targets this season with Nabers (60 targets) missing two games with a concussion.

Robinson has been targeted at least eight times in six of the seven games that he's played this season and he's on pace for more than 100 receptions this season. His involvement in the offense makes him a high-floor option for NFL daily Fantasy purposes and a player worth significant exposure to on Monday night.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Steelers wide receiver George Pickens. The former second-round pick out of Georgia led the NFL in yards per reception last season (18.1) and notched his first 1,000-yard season. However, he failed to form a red-zone connection with Justin Fields and failed to score a touchdown in his first six games of 2024.

With the Steelers making the switch to Wilson, Pickens looked rejuvenated and finished with five catches for 115 yards last week. He also scored his first touchdown of the season and Wilson's willingness to push the ball down the field is probably better-suited to Pickens' knack for making contested catches. See who else McClure likes right here.

