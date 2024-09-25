If Dak Prescott performs like he did the last time he led the Dallas Cowboys against the New York Giants, daily Fantasy football players would need to include him in NFL DFS lineups to have any hopes of winning a huge payday. The 31-year-old quarterback completed 26 of 35 passes for 404 yards with four touchdowns and one interception while adding a rushing touchdown in a 49-17 win over New York in Dallas last year. However, the Giants vs. Cowboys Thursday Night Football matchup comes in New York and although Dallas won 40-0 at MetLife Stadium last season, Prescott wasn't asked to do much as he finished with just 143 passing yards.

Kaylor is a NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor, who cashed big all season in 2022, has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel.

Kaylor hit on epic NFL DFS picks for SportsLine members throughout the 2022 and 2023 seasons. In 2022, he was all over Travis Kelce's four-touchdown performance against the Raiders on Monday Night Football, Kirk Cousins' 460-yard, four-TD performance on Thanksgiving Day, and T.J. Hockenson's 13 catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns in Week 15. In 2023, he hit on Ja'Marr Chase's massive Week 5 performance (15 catches, 192 yards, three TDs), D.J. Moore's eight catches for 230 yards and three touchdowns in Week 14, and De'Von Anchane's breakout performance (233 total yards, four TD's) in Week 3. Anyone who followed his picks is way up.

This season, in the Sao Paulo game one of Kaylor's top picks was Green Bay wide receiver Jayden Reed, who caught four passes for 138 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 33 yards and a score, and James Cook, who scored three touchdowns on Thursday Night Football against the Dolphins.

One of Kaylor's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Kaylor expects a more similar Prescott performance as witnessed the last time the Cowboys faced the Giants when he passed for 404 yards with five total touchdowns rather than the first meeting when Prescott only passed for 143 yards. Prescott had a low total in the first matchup last year in part due to the Cowboys taking a 16-0 lead after the first quarter with a special teams touchdown and defensive score. That's unlikely to happen again and based on how Dallas' offense has operated over the last two seasons, the Cowboys will rely heavily on Prescott.

The Cowboys led the NFL in passing yards last season (265.8 yards per game) and through three weeks, they lead the NFL in passing yards again at 269.7 yards per game. Prescott passed for 379 yards on 51 attempts last week with a huge fourth quarter as the Cowboys nearly completed a comeback victory over the Ravens before falling, 28-25. Dallas scored 19 points in the fourth quarter and Kaylor believes some of the passing game's fourth-quarter success will carry over into Thursday Night Football.

Kaylor is also targeting Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers. If Nabers didn't happen to be in the same draft class as Marvin Harrison Jr., he likely would have been one of the most discussed prospects entering the 2024 NFL Draft. He's proven through three games he's just as elite of a prospect as Harrison as Nabers has 23 receptions for 271 yards and three touchdowns over three games, averaging 7.7 receptions and 90.3 yards per game to begin his career.

Nabers, who went No. 6 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, had eight receptions for 78 yards and two touchdowns last week after posting 10 receptions for 127 yards and a touchdown in Week 2. He has 30 targets over his last two games and leads the NFL with 37 targets, five more than any other player, on the season. The Cowboys rank 30th in scoring defense (29.7 points per game) and after allowing at least 28 points in back-to-back games, the Giants could have opportunities to score on Thursday and given Nabers' 37.8% target share, he's likely to be the main reason for any New York offensive success. See who else Kaylor likes right here.

