The Week 16 NFL schedule features the first Saturday games of the season. The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Houston Texans at 1 p.m. ET, followed by the Baltimore Ravens hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers at 4:30 p.m. ET. The NFL DFS player pool is filled with top options like Travis Kelce, Nico Collins, Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson, so who should daily Fantasy football players include in their NFL DFS picks and NFL DFS stacks?

Patrick Mahomes left last week with an ankle injury, and although coach Andy Reid told the media he's likely to play, it's still an injury to monitor when forming an NFL DFS strategy. With four quality quarterbacks to consider for NFL DFS picks in Mahomes, Jackson, Russell Wilson and C.J. Stroud, should Mahomes still be in your lineup if he's less than 100%? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Saturday, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Chiefs vs. Texans and Ravens vs. Steelers on Saturday and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Saturday

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Saturday is Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce ($5,600 on DraftKings and $6,500 on FanDuel). The first three weeks were alarming for those who played Kelce in NFL DFS lineups or spent high draft capital on him in season-long Fantasy football drafts. However, after totaling just 69 yards over the first three weeks with no touchdowns, Kelce is the TE5 in Fantasy football since the start of Week 4. Kelce has finished as TE1 in Fantasy football in six of the last eight seasons and December is often when he plays some of his best football.

Kelce has five December games with more than 100 yards since the start of the 2020 season. The Chiefs are still competing to secure the top seed and the only bye in the AFC playoffs, so Saturday is another important contest and if Mahomes is less than 100%, he could rely even more on his tight end that he has elite chemistry with. Kelce has at least five receptions and 45 yards in three of his last four games and he provides a high floor at a reasonable price for NFL DFS lineups. See who else to roster here.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers ($5,900 on DraftKings and $7,200 on FanDuel). Flowers had six receptions for 53 yards last week for his third straight game with at least 50 yards. He's also recorded more than 100 yards in four of his last 10 games and with Lamar Jackson throwing for nine touchdowns over his last three games, Ravens pass-catchers are showing strong returns for NFL DFS lineups.

Flowers had a 16-yard touchdown reception against the Steelers in their first matchup this season. He finished with two receptions for 39 yards and he had five receptions for 73 yards in his only other career game against Pittsburgh. The No. 22 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft leads the Ravens in receptions (66), targets (101) and receiving yards (916) this season. See who else to roster here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Saturday

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Saturday. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Saturday, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.