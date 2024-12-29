The Sunday main slate NFL DFS player pool is limited due to the Week 17 NFL schedule being spread out over five days with two games on Christmas and three on Saturday on top of Thursday Night Football and Monday Night Football. The league, however, made sure to keep some of the top offenses and elite playmakers in action on Sunday as well. Three of the top five scoring offenses play on Sunday, and although the Bills at No. 2 isn't a surprise, the No. 4 and No. 5 scoring teams probably aren't who NFL fans and daily Fantasy football players expected at the start of the season. The Washington Commanders are fourth at 28.8 points per game and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are fifth at 28.5.

Tampa Bay has scored at least 24 points in five straight games, so should you build Tampa Bay NFL DFS stacks for Week 17 NFL DFS picks? The Buccaneers have strong options for NFL DFS lineups such as Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans, Bucky Irving and Rachaad White to consider for NFL DFS picks heading into a matchup against the Panthers, who have the worst scoring defense in the NFL at 29.9 ppg. Before locking in any NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Sunday, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Sunday NFL schedule and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Sunday

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday is Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. ($6,800 on DraftKings and $7,500 on FanDuel). The rookie receiver is coming off back-to-back 100-yard games after reaching 100 yards just once over his first 13 contests. He has at least 75 yards in five straight games and he's been performing even better with backup quarterback Mac Jones than he did with Trevor Lawrence, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft but is out due to injury. Jones has started the last four games for Jacksonville and Thomas is WR4 in Fantasy football over that span.

Thomas had nine receptions for 132 yards and a touchdown last week against the Raiders. He had 105 yards and a touchdown on 10 receptions the week before against the Jets and Jacksonville plays the Titans on Sunday. Despite the Colts having only 11 pass attempts last week, the Titans still allowed 131 passing yards (11.9 yards per attempt) and Bengals WR1 Ja'Marr Chase had nine receptions for 94 yards the week before against Tennessee. Thomas has eight receptions for 86 yards and was targeted 12 times against the Titans on Dec. 8 and McClure expects another heavy volume and productive performance on Sunday. See who else to roster here.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley ($5,500 on DraftKings and $6,300 on FanDuel). Ridley had three receptions for 78 yards and a touchdown last week against the Colts and he has at least 40 yards in 10 straight games. He's been the focal point in the Tennessee passing attack this season with a team-high 56 receptions and 857 yards, which is nearly double tight end Chig Okonkwo's 437 receiving yards as the next-highest.

In a lost season for the Titans (3-12), Tennessee may create opportunities for Ridley to have some personal satisfaction against his former team. Ridley played in Jacksonville last season before signing a four-year, $92 million contract inside the division this offseason. Ridley was targeted 12 times and had seven receptions for 59 yards against the Jaguars in their first matchup and McClure expects high volume again on Sunday. See who else to roster here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Sunday

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Sunday. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Sunday, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.