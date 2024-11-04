We are halfway through the 2024 NFL regular season, which means the playoffs will be here before we know it. There are some games remaining on the schedule circled as potential matchups that could have serious playoff implications, or even be previews to playoff games.

One of the most exciting games over the next few weeks is between the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills. The NFL flexed the Cincinnati Bengals-Los Angeles Chargers game to "Sunday Night Football" that same week, meaning CBS will have a standalone national game in Week 11.

The Indianapolis Colts and New York Jets were originally scheduled to face off in prime time, but the NFL moved them to the 1 p.m. ET slot on CBS.

The Chiefs-Bills game in Buffalo is one any football fan will want to see, as these are two of the best teams not just in the AFC, but in the league as a whole.

These two teams last met in the 2023 AFC divisional round, with K.C. coming up on top. They also met in the 2021 divisional round and the AFC Championship in the 2020 season, with both ending in Chiefs wins.

The Bills have won the last three regular-season meetings between the two teams, with the last two being decided by four points or less. The Bills and Chiefs have played 55 times, including six playoff games, with Buffalo leading the all-time series 29-25-1.

Kansas City currently has the best betting odds (+420) to win it all, according to Caesars Sportsbook, while Buffalo has the fourth-best odds (+800).

The Chiefs are currently the only undefeated team left in the league, sitting at 7-0 entering their Monday night matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Buffalo Bills are 7-2 and are looking as ready as ever to make a deep playoff run this year. The Chiefs sit atop the AFC West, while the Bills are first in the AFC East.

Next week, the Chiefs have a divisional game against the Denver Broncos and the Bills will head to Indianapolis to take on the Colts.