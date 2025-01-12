A wild, chaotic sequence occurred during the fourth quarter of Saturday's wild-card round showdown between the Houston Texans and Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers, trailing 23-6, faced a third-and-26 at their own 14-yard-line early in the fourth quarter. On the play, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert stepped up before hitting rookie receiver Ladd McConkey downfield. McConkey then turned upfield and sprinted down the field to complete the 86-yard touchdown, trimming the Chargers' deficit to 23-12.

The Chargers' momentum didn't last long, though. On the ensuing extra-point attempt, Cameron Dicker's kick was blocked and scooped up by Texans cornerback D'Angelo Ross, who scored two points on the play to give Houston a 25-12 lead.

This game certainly got interesting after a pretty mundane start. The Chargers led 6-0 after the first quarter before the Texans scored 23 unanswered points. Houston's comeback was spearheaded by quarterback C.J. Stroud, wideout Nico Collins and a defense that picked off Herbert three times and also sacked him four times.