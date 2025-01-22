The NFL will be fining Joe Mixon after all.

After fining Mixon $25,000 for comments he didn't make, the NFL has reissued the fine for what he did say regarding the officials after the Texans' 23-14 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, per Pro Football Talk. These are the words Mixon is reportedly getting fined for.

"Everybody knows how it is playing up here," Mixon said. "You can never leave it in the refs' hands. The whole world see, man."

According to Mixon and his agent, Peter Schaffer, the Houston running back was initially fined for saying, "Why play the game if every 50/50 call goes with Chiefs. These officials are trash and bias." Mixon did not say this, however, as it was actually a post on social media from former NFL wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh.

How did the NFL come to believe Mixon said this quote? Pro Football Talk pointed out that Houshmandzadeh's words were included in an SI.com article with the title: "Look: Joe Mixon calls out officials after Chiefs' win over Texans."

There were multiple controversial calls in the Chiefs' win over the Texans. Linebacker Henry To'oTo'o was penalized for unnecessary roughness on Patrick Mahomes, even though he hit a teammate in the helmet -- not the Chiefs quarterback. Plus, star defensive end Will Anderson Jr. was penalized for a roughing the passer call that was questionable at best.

After the initial fine was issued, Mixon took to social media to crack some jokes.

"I'm getting fined by the NFL for what someone else said. What's next? I get fined by them for Connor McDavid cross checking an opponent on a NHL game!"

"& really tried to fine me 4 the max that's mind blowing… smh"

Having been notified that he was still being fined for the comments he did make, Mixon again posted on social media, voicing his frustration about the entire situation.

After the initial fine, Schaffer said his client would "defend and appeal" the fine and "explore all other legal avenues to rectify this situation," per Pro Football Talk. It remains to be seen where the situation goes from here after the league re-issued the fine -- for criticisms he did make.