PHILADELPHIA -- Bryce Huff hasn't had an ideal first season in Philadelphia. There may be a chance the defensive end may not even finish his first year with the Eagles.

Huff played just six snaps in Sunday's Week 9 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the majority of which were on the Eagles' final series. Huff was on the field when Nakobe Dean had the game-sealing interception for the Eagles with 1:38 left -- being on the field for the final three defensive snaps.

In eight games, Huff has just 11 pressures, three quarterback hits and 1.5 sacks. The play has improved in recent weeks, as Huff has the 1.5 sacks and eight pressures since the Eagles returned from the bye week (Week 6).

Why did Huff play just six snaps, which was the fourth straight week his snaps declined?

"Bryce came off the field after warmups," Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said Sunday. "Again, I won't talk too much about injury, but his hand was bothering him, and he was getting treatment in the locker room after warmups.

"So, we were trying to protect him there."

Huff played 28 snaps in Week 6 against Cleveland, then 25 against the New York Giants (which was a blowout victory). He played 22 against Cincinnati (another blowout victory late) before his six against Jacksonville.

With the trade deadline coming on Tuesday, it was interesting the Eagles would play Huff late in the game as much as they did. Huff has not lived up to his three-year, $51 million contract -- even with his play improving in recent weeks. Huff has been the subject of trade conversations with the deadline coming up Tuesday, making his future with the Eagles murky.

The Eagles are in search of pass-rushing help. Perhaps they are admitting a mistake with Huff, even with a massive dead cap hit as a result of the trade.