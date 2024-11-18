NFL Week 11 live updates, scores, highlights: Bills ruin Chiefs' hopes of unbeaten season; Seahawks stun 49ers

We got an absolutely wild Sunday of NFL games in Week 11, with upsets and surprise performances and even some ridiculous blowouts that nonetheless captured our attention. We're headed into the home stretch of the regular season now, and every game takes on added importance, so the results matter all the more.

We saw the Lions and Broncos blow the doors off the Jaguars and Falcons, respectively, on Sunday afternoon. We saw Anthony Richardson beat the Jets with a terrific performance in his return from being benched. We saw the Steelers survive a Ravens comeback attempt by shutting down a two-point conversion. We saw the Bears (sigh) get their game-winning field goal attempt blocked on the last snap of the game. We saw the 49ers blow yet another late lead. And all that was just prelude to the big Chiefs-Bills showdown, which of course had plenty of drama.

Below you can find all of Sunday's top plays in our one-stop shop for everything that happened in the NFL in Week 11. Scores, highlights, analysis, injuries, cool stats, you name it -- we covered it all from first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.

All game times ET

Week 11 schedule

Thursday

Eagles 26, Commanders 18 (Takeaways)

Sunday 

Packers 20, Bears 19 (Takeaways)
Steelers 18, Ravens 16 (Takeaways)
Bills 30, Chiefs 21 (Recap)
Lions 52, Jaguars 6 (Recap)
Colts 28, Jets 27 (Recap)
Saints 35, Browns 14 (Recap)
Rams 28, Patriots 22 (Recap)
Dolphins 34, Raiders 19 (Recap)
Vikings 23, Titans 13 (Recap)
Broncos 38, Falcons 6 (Recap)
Seahawks 20, 49ers 17 (Recap)
Bengals at Chargers, 8:20 p.m. (Preview)

Monday

Texans at Cowboys, 8:15 p.m. (Preview)

FINAL: Bills 30, Chiefs 21

Buffalo handed the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs their first loss of the season, as Josh Allen out-dueled Patrick Mahomes and scored late with his legs to put the game out of reach. The Bills have all but wrapped up the AFC East at this point, and they (9-2) sit just a half-game behind the Chiefs (9-1) for first place in the AFC. 

Jared Dubin
November 18, 2024, 12:29 AM
Nov. 17, 2024, 7:29 pm EST
 
Game-sealing pick for Terrel Bernard

After a Patrick Mahomes scramble for a first down got taken off the board due to a penalty, Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard stepped up and made a huge play to end Kansas City's late comeback attempt and seal the win for the Bills. 

Jared Dubin
November 18, 2024, 12:27 AM
Nov. 17, 2024, 7:27 pm EST
 
JOSH ALLEN

Ho-ly cow, folks. What an absolutely monster run from Josh Allen on fourth-and-2 from the 26-yard line. He easily picked up the first down by jetting through an opening on the right side of the line, then ran through multiple Chiefs defenders to give Buffalo a two-score lead with just over 2 minutes remaining against the undefeated Chiefs. Wow.

Jared Dubin
November 18, 2024, 12:17 AM
Nov. 17, 2024, 7:17 pm EST
 
FINAL: Seahawks 20, 49ers 17

San Francisco blew yet another late lead, this time to division rival Seattle. Geno Smith led a last-minute, game-winning drive on which he accounted for every single yard with his arm and his legs, bringing his team from behind to even its record at 4-4, matching the 49ers and sitting one game back of first-place (!) Arizona. Geno channeled Bay Area legend Stephen Curry with the "night night:" celebration after his late TD run.

Jared Dubin
November 18, 2024, 12:08 AM
Nov. 17, 2024, 7:08 pm EST
 
Geno puts the Seahawks ahead late

What a drive from Seattle, which marched 80 yards on 11 plays in just 2:26 and took the lead with 12 seconds left on this Geno Smith touchdown scamper. Geno went 7 of 8 for 54 yards and also had two runs totaling 29 yards on the drive.

Jared Dubin
November 18, 2024, 12:05 AM
Nov. 17, 2024, 7:05 pm EST
 
FINAL: Broncos 38, Falcons 6

Denver dominated this game from start to finish with a complete two-way performance. Bo Nix went 28 of 33 for 307 yards and four touchbdowns, spreading the ball around to his various targets. The Broncos defense totally bottled up Bijan Robinson (12 carries for 35 yards) and held Kirk Cousins to 173 scoreless yards and a pick.

Jared Dubin
November 18, 2024, 12:01 AM
Nov. 17, 2024, 7:01 pm EST
 
Noah Gray x2

A Chiefs tight end has a pair of touchdowns against the Bills this afternoon... but it's not Travis Kelce. Gray has 4 catches for 23 yards and 2 scores, and this one pulled the Chiefs within 2 points midway through the fourth quarter.

Jared Dubin
November 17, 2024, 11:59 PM
Nov. 17, 2024, 6:59 pm EST
 
Curtis Samuel going off

Samuel signed a sizable deal with the Bills this offseason but has mostly been uninvolved in the offense. But he's having a big day against the Chiefs with 5 catches for 58 yards and a touchdown (see below). He also drew a key pass interference penalty earlier in this drive, which put Buffalo up by two scores.

Jared Dubin
November 17, 2024, 11:49 PM
Nov. 17, 2024, 6:49 pm EST
 
Broncos rout continues apace

We saw Marvin Mims Jr. and Troy Franklin find the end zone earlier. This time, it's Lil'Jordan Humphrey with a long catch-and-run for his first score of the season. The Broncos are absolutely blowing the doors off the Falcons behind a huge day from both Bo Nix and their defense.

Jared Dubin
November 17, 2024, 11:38 PM
Nov. 17, 2024, 6:38 pm EST
 
Jauan Jennings' big season continues

Where would the 49ers be without Jennings this year? He has stepped up every single time one of Deebo Samuel, George Kittle or Brandon Aiyuk has been out -- and even when none of them are out. Here's his latest touchdown, putting the Niners back in the lead. He has 9 grabs for 86 yards and this score on the afternoon.

Jared Dubin
November 17, 2024, 11:29 PM
Nov. 17, 2024, 6:29 pm EST
 
Courtland Sutton goes airborne

This is a pretty slick grab from the big Broncos wideout, skying over the top of a Falcons defensive back and coming down with the ball.

Jared Dubin
November 17, 2024, 11:22 PM
Nov. 17, 2024, 6:22 pm EST
 
Seahawks take the lead

Seattle went on a 70-yard drive late in the third quarter, spearheaded by multiple long completions by Geno Smith, including this one to DK Metcalf to convert a third-and-12. It all led to a 1-yard touchdown plunge by Kenneth Walker to put the Seahawks up by 3.

Jared Dubin
November 17, 2024, 11:12 PM
Nov. 17, 2024, 6:12 pm EST
 
Kirk gets picked

Kirk Cousins is having a tough go of things against one of the NFL's top pass defenses. He's 15 of 23 for 162 yards and this interception.

Jared Dubin
November 17, 2024, 11:11 PM
Nov. 17, 2024, 6:11 pm EST
 
Broncos pouring it on

Remember the play Marvin Mims scored on for the Broncos earlier in the game? Well, here it is again. This time, it's rookie wideout Troy Franklin taking the ball into the end zone. It's now a three-score lead over Atlanta.

Jared Dubin
November 17, 2024, 10:56 PM
Nov. 17, 2024, 5:56 pm EST
 
Isaac Yiadom makes Geno pay

One play after a drop over the middle by tight end A.J. Barner, Geno Smith tried to do a little too much. This throw has no real chance of being completed, and because Geno overshot his target, it fell right into the waiting arms of a 49er defensive back and gave San Francisco great field position as it looks to extend its third-quarter lead.

Jared Dubin
November 17, 2024, 10:50 PM
Nov. 17, 2024, 5:50 pm EST
 
Kansas City capitalizes

The Chiefs found a way to get back into the end zone after Conner's interception, with Patrick Mahomes finding No. 2 tight end Noah Gray in the front of the end zone for the score. It's the third lead change of the third quarter up in Buffalo, and the Bills will have a chance to make it four before the break.

Jared Dubin
November 17, 2024, 10:44 PM
Nov. 17, 2024, 5:44 pm EST
 
Chamarri Conner sudden change

The Chiefs stepped up and made a huge fourth-down stop, getting the ball back for Patrick Mahomes with a chance to re-take the lead. Josh Allen stepped up into pressure in the pocket and tried to make something out of nothing, but there was nothing there for him to make. Instead, Conner plucked the ball out of the air and flipped the field for Kansas City.

Jared Dubin
November 17, 2024, 10:35 PM
Nov. 17, 2024, 5:35 pm EST
 
James Cook x2

Cook has now hit paydirt twice in the big Bills-Chiefs showdown, staking the Bills to a lead in the second quarter. He has only 6 carries for 16 yards on the day, but when two of them cross the pylon, you'll take those numbers any day of the week. (And especially Sunday.)

Jared Dubin
November 17, 2024, 10:28 PM
Nov. 17, 2024, 5:28 pm EST
 
Marvin Mims making an impact

Mims didn't play a lot during his rookie season and has mostly been an afterthought in Year 2 as well, but he got himself on the board for the second offensive touchdown of his career on this quick screen down in the low red zone. 

Jared Dubin
November 17, 2024, 10:27 PM
Nov. 17, 2024, 5:27 pm EST
 
Nix threads the needle

Bo Nix is having himself a heck of a day against the Falcons out in Denver. As of this writing he is 14 of 16 for 165 yards and a touchdown, a stat line that includes this laser over the middle to Devaughn Vele.

Jared Dubin
November 17, 2024, 10:14 PM
Nov. 17, 2024, 5:14 pm EST
 
Xavier Worthy gets the Chiefs on the board

It's been an up-and-down season for Kansas City's speedy rookie; but naturally, he gets into the end zone against the Bills, from whom the Chiefs traded for the draft pick they used to select Worthy. Nicely-designed play with Worthy coming back across the formation on the play-action pass in the low red zone.

Jared Dubin
November 17, 2024, 10:13 PM
Nov. 17, 2024, 5:13 pm EST
 
Chiefs break out their trick-play bag

Kansas City is among the league's foremost purveyors of trick plays, and did it again on Sunday afternoon against the Bills. Right here we've got Patrick Mahomes rolling out to his right and hitting backup offensive lineman Mike Caliendo for the first down.

Jared Dubin
November 17, 2024, 10:07 PM
Nov. 17, 2024, 5:07 pm EST
 
Javonte Williams extends Broncos lead

The Denver Broncos are up 14-3 over the Falcons thanks to a 14-yard touchdown run by Javonte Williams midway through the second quarter. So far, Williams has 32 yards rushing on five carries to go with that score. 

 
Seahawks pick off Brock Purdy

Seattle will have an opportunity to re-take the lead thanks to defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins coming down with an interception off of Brock Purdy after his throw was tipped by Devon Witherspoon. 

 
James Cook's TD rush gives Bills early lead

After picking off Patrick Mahomes, the Bills offense capitalized with an eight-play, 65-yard touchdown drive that was capped off by a 3-yard rushing score by James Cook. While they found the end zone, Tyler Bass's extra point attempt was no good, so it's a 6-0 lead. 

 
Bills pick off Patrick Mahomes on opening possession

On his first pass attempt of the day, Patrick Mahomes was picked off by Taylor Rapp. That's Mahomes' fifth interception in the first quarter this season. 

 
Brock Purdy scrambles for touchdown

Brock Purdy has given the 49ers a lead in the closing seconds of the first quarter thanks to a diving 10-yard touchdown rush. 

 
FINAL: Steelers 18, Ravens 16

The Pittsburgh Steelers are now in first place in the AFC North after taking down the Baltimore Ravens at home. It was an uncharacteristically sluggish effort by the Ravens offense as Derrick Henry fumbled on the opening drive for Baltimore. Meanwhile, the Steelers chugged along and chipped away via field goals as Chris Boswell accounted for all 18 of their points on the day. The Pittsburgh defense also came up clutch on a 2-point attempt by Baltimore that would've tied the game. 

 
FINAL: Vikings 23, Titans 13

The Vikings have moved to 8-2 on the season with a win on the road against the Titans. Sam Darnold had two passing touchdowns in the winning effort, while the defense largely held Tennessee in check. That said, the play of the game from this contest came via Nick Westbrook-Ikhine as he ripped off a 98-yard touchdown catch, which is the longest play from scrimmage this season. 

 
Steelers deny Ravens 2-point attempt

After completing a touchdown pass to Zay Flowers, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense needed to convert a 2-point attempt to draw even with the Pittsburgh Steelers. That attempt was bottled up to keep them behind, 18-16 with just over a minute to play. 

