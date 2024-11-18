NFL Week 11 live updates, scores, highlights: Bills ruin Chiefs' hopes of unbeaten season; Seahawks stun 49ers

We got an absolutely wild Sunday of NFL games in Week 11, with upsets and surprise performances and even some ridiculous blowouts that nonetheless captured our attention. We're headed into the home stretch of the regular season now, and every game takes on added importance, so the results matter all the more.

We saw the Lions and Broncos blow the doors off the Jaguars and Falcons, respectively, on Sunday afternoon. We saw Anthony Richardson beat the Jets with a terrific performance in his return from being benched. We saw the Steelers survive a Ravens comeback attempt by shutting down a two-point conversion. We saw the Bears (sigh) get their game-winning field goal attempt blocked on the last snap of the game. We saw the 49ers blow yet another late lead. And all that was just prelude to the big Chiefs-Bills showdown, which of course had plenty of drama.

Below you can find all of Sunday's top plays in our one-stop shop for everything that happened in the NFL in Week 11. Scores, highlights, analysis, injuries, cool stats, you name it -- we covered it all from first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.

All game times ET

Week 11 schedule

Thursday

Eagles 26, Commanders 18 (Takeaways)

Sunday

Packers 20, Bears 19 (Takeaways)

Steelers 18, Ravens 16 (Takeaways)

Bills 30, Chiefs 21 (Recap)

Lions 52, Jaguars 6 (Recap)

Colts 28, Jets 27 (Recap)

Saints 35, Browns 14 (Recap)

Rams 28, Patriots 22 (Recap)

Dolphins 34, Raiders 19 (Recap)

Vikings 23, Titans 13 (Recap)

Broncos 38, Falcons 6 (Recap)

Seahawks 20, 49ers 17 (Recap)

Bengals at Chargers, 8:20 p.m. (Preview)

Monday

Texans at Cowboys, 8:15 p.m. (Preview)