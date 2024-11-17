Steelers vs. Ravens live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, where to watch Week 11 showdown

Battle for first place in the AFC North

PITTSBURGH -- Another chapter will be added to one of sport's greatest rivalries on Sunday. Adding to the drama of the latest Ravens-Steelers showdown is the fact that this game will determine which team is in first place in the AFC North through 11 weeks. 

Pittsburgh is off to a surprising 7-2 start, largely because of the play of its quarterbacks and a defense that is currently No. 2 in the NFL in points allowed. Russell Wilson has taken the baton from Justin Fields and has run with it. He's 3-0 as Pittsburgh's starting quarterback after throwing the game-winning touchdown pass in last Sunday's upset win over Washington. 

Baltimore enters Sunday's game with a 7-3 record. The Ravens have responded to their ugly Week 8 loss to the Browns with impressive wins over the Broncos and Bengals. Baltimore is getting treated to MVP-caliber seasons from Lamar Jackson (who has a career record of 1-3 against the Steelers) and Derrick Henry. Defensively, the Ravens are tops in the league against the run but are last in passing yards allowed. 

Be sure to check out our live blog below, where we'll be providing updates, highlights and analysis throughout the game. 

Where to watch Ravens vs. Steelers 

  • Date: Sunday, Nov. 17 | Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • Location: Acrisure Stadium (Pittsburgh)
  • Channel: CBS | Live stream: Paramount+ (click here)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App 
  • Odds: Ravens -3, OU 47.5 (via BetMGM)
Pinned
Austin drops deep pass on third down 

Instead of running, the Steelers go deep on third down and it's dropped by Calvin Austin III. Pittsburgh was given a gift after an offsides on Baltimore gave them a third-and-1 but they aren't able to capitalize. 

Pittsburgh's offense has been bold so far, but it hasn't really worked. That's probably a byproduct of trying to surprise a team that knows them so well. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 17, 2024, 6:23 PM
Nov. 17, 2024, 1:23 pm EST
 
Pinned
Holding call stymies Ravens second drive 

A holding call on the Ravens led to a three-and-out for Baltimore's offense. The call wiped out a nice run by Derrick Henry and forced Baltimore into an obvious passing situation on third down. 

Jackson hasn't even looked to run so far, which has been a recurring theme for him this year as he has taken more strides to be more of a pocket passer. Will be interesting to see when he does decide to showcase that element of his game today. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 17, 2024, 6:17 PM
Nov. 17, 2024, 1:17 pm EST
 
Pinned
Steelers turn turnover into FG 

Two touches by Najee Harris got Pittsburgh in position for Chris Boswell to score the game's first points off of Henry's turnover. But Baltimore's pass rush got to Russell Wilson on that drive, specifically on his third down incompletion just prior to the FG. That's something to keep an eye on. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 17, 2024, 6:11 PM
Nov. 17, 2024, 1:11 pm EST
 
Pinned
Steelers recover fumble 

Nick Herbig strips Derrick Henry on the game's second play. Former Raven DeShon Elliott recovers for Pittsburgh. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 17, 2024, 6:04 PM
Nov. 17, 2024, 1:04 pm EST
 
Pinned
Steelers win toss, defer 

Baltimore will start with the ball. Playoff-like atmosphere today. Acrisure is packed and the fans have brought their A game. Let's see if the home team does the same. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 17, 2024, 6:01 PM
Nov. 17, 2024, 1:01 pm EST
 
Pinned
Steelers defense introduces 3 OLB's 

Preston Smith and Nick Herbig join fellow outside linebacker T.J. Watt as Steelers defense is introduced. Both players will be tasked with replacing injured OLB Alex Highsmith. This is Smith's first Steelers home game after being traded from Green Bay before the deadline. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 17, 2024, 5:59 PM
Nov. 17, 2024, 12:59 pm EST
 
Pinned
Matchup vs. future HOF quarterbacks 

Today's game will pit nine-time Pro Bowl QB Russell Wilson against two-time league MVP Lamar Jackson. Wilson is in line to win Comeback Player of the Year, while Jackson is in the running to win his third MVP award. Jackson has thrown 24 TD's vs. just picks this year.

Bryan DeArdo
November 17, 2024, 5:17 PM
Nov. 17, 2024, 12:17 pm EST
 
Pinned
Queen to be Steelers' coin toss rep 

Former Ravens LB and current Steeler Patrick Queen will represent the Steelers for the coin toss. Queen was open this week about his feelings about facing his former team. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 17, 2024, 5:11 PM
Nov. 17, 2024, 12:11 pm EST
 
Pinned
Warren officially in for Steelers 

Jaylen Warren is officially a go today despite sustaining a back injury late in the week. This is still something to keep an eye on though as he has been an integral part of Pittsburgh's offense. 

Highsmith will be out for several weeks, but the Steelers are getting fellow OLB Nick Herbig back in the lineup today. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 17, 2024, 4:54 PM
Nov. 17, 2024, 11:54 am EST
 
Pinned
No injury surprises for Ravens 

Arthur Maulet won't get a chance to face his former team today. No other notable inactives today for Ravens. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 17, 2024, 4:48 PM
Nov. 17, 2024, 11:48 am EST
 
Pinned
Russ about to cook?

Russell Wilson is 3-0 as Pittsburgh's starting QB entering his first divisional game as a Steeler. Wilson is facing a Ravens secondary that is 32nd in the NFL this year against the pass. They are tops in the NFL in run defense, however, so Wilson may be faced with several third and obvious passing situations today. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 17, 2024, 4:43 PM
Nov. 17, 2024, 11:43 am EST
 
Pinned
Early bird catches the football?

Steelers rookie ILB Payton Wilson getting some early work in (which is his normal routine) during pregame warmups. Wilson has his hands full today against Lamar Jackson and Baltimore's three-headed monster at TE. Wilson has been part of an ILB corps (along with veterans Patrick Queen and Elandon Roberts) that appears to be hitting its stride as the communication between the three has improved. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 17, 2024, 4:25 PM
Nov. 17, 2024, 11:25 am EST
 
Pinned
Jaylen Warren to face Ravens 

Steelers running back Jaylen Warren didn't practice Thursday after sustaining a back injury. He is expected to play today, via CBS Sports' Evan Washburn. Warren has battled injuries all year but is coming off his best game of the season vs. Washington. 

Jaylen Warren
PIT • RB • #30
Att55
Yds217
TD0
FL1
Bryan DeArdo
November 17, 2024, 4:15 PM
Nov. 17, 2024, 11:15 am EST
 
Pinned
Welcome to game day! 

We've got a good one today in Pittsburgh between the Steelers and Ravens with first place in the AFC North on the line. Perfect weather and a ton of fans were tailgating early. We'll be dropping some pregame nuggets in here shortly. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 17, 2024, 4:09 PM
Nov. 17, 2024, 11:09 am EST

