Steelers vs. Ravens live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, where to watch Week 11 showdown

PITTSBURGH -- Another chapter will be added to one of sport's greatest rivalries on Sunday. Adding to the drama of the latest Ravens-Steelers showdown is the fact that this game will determine which team is in first place in the AFC North through 11 weeks.

Pittsburgh is off to a surprising 7-2 start, largely because of the play of its quarterbacks and a defense that is currently No. 2 in the NFL in points allowed. Russell Wilson has taken the baton from Justin Fields and has run with it. He's 3-0 as Pittsburgh's starting quarterback after throwing the game-winning touchdown pass in last Sunday's upset win over Washington.

Baltimore enters Sunday's game with a 7-3 record. The Ravens have responded to their ugly Week 8 loss to the Browns with impressive wins over the Broncos and Bengals. Baltimore is getting treated to MVP-caliber seasons from Lamar Jackson (who has a career record of 1-3 against the Steelers) and Derrick Henry. Defensively, the Ravens are tops in the league against the run but are last in passing yards allowed.

Be sure to check out our live blog below, where we'll be providing updates, highlights and analysis throughout the game.

