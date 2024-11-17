Packers vs. Bears live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, where to watch historic rivalry in Week 11

The Chicago Bears simply can't catch a break. They're now 4-5 and on a three-game losing streak, thanks to total offensive dysfunction, something that seemed unfathomable entering 2024 after they drafted quarterback Caleb Williams first overall, wide receiver Rome Odunze ninth overall and traded for six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen.

They have averaged nine points per game during their three-game losing streak, and Williams hasn't recorded any touchdowns during the stretch. He is also the NFL's most sacked quarterback (38 times). All of that played into the Bears firing offensive coordinator Shane Waldron on Tuesday, marking the first time they have changed offensive coordinators in the middle of the season since 1970 when Perry Moss became Chicago's first designated offensive coordinator, per CBS Sports Research.

To top it all off, they now have to played their hated rival, the Green Bay Packers (6-3), who are fresh off a bye in Week 10. Head coach Matt LaFleur has won all 10 games against Chicago since coming to Green Bay in 2019 with eight of those wins coming with Aaron Rodgers under center and the last two occurring with current starting quarterback Jordan Love last season. That is tied for the longest winning streak in series history along with another 10-game streak led by Mike Holmgren and Brett Favre from 1994-1998.

Who will come out on top in the 207th meeting, the most-played rivalry in NFL history, between these NFC North foes? Will it be the host Bears, who desperately need a win to get back to .500? Or will the Packers extend their dominance and climb the NFC playoff standings? Stay tuned to the live blog below for key plays, analysis and more to find out.

Packers vs. Bears where to watch



Date: Sunday, Nov. 17 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Soldier Field (Chicago)

Channel: FOX | Stream: fubo (try for free)

Odds: Packers -5.5, O/U 40.5