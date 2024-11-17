Packers vs. Bears live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, where to watch historic rivalry in Week 11

Caleb Williams and the slumping Bears face Jordan Love and the Packers

The Chicago Bears simply can't catch a break. They're now 4-5 and on a three-game losing streak, thanks to total offensive dysfunction, something that seemed unfathomable entering 2024 after they drafted quarterback Caleb Williams first overall, wide receiver Rome Odunze ninth overall and traded for six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen.

They have averaged nine points per game during their three-game losing streak, and Williams hasn't recorded any touchdowns during the stretch. He is also the NFL's most sacked quarterback (38 times). All of that played into the Bears firing offensive coordinator Shane Waldron on Tuesday, marking the first time they have changed offensive coordinators in the middle of the season since 1970 when Perry Moss became Chicago's first designated offensive coordinator, per CBS Sports Research.

To top it all off, they now have to played their hated rival, the Green Bay Packers (6-3), who are fresh off a bye in Week 10. Head coach Matt LaFleur has won all 10 games against Chicago since coming to Green Bay in 2019 with eight of those wins coming with Aaron Rodgers under center and the last two occurring with current starting quarterback Jordan Love last season. That is tied for the longest winning streak in series history along with another 10-game streak led by Mike Holmgren and Brett Favre from 1994-1998. 

Who will come out on top in the 207th meeting, the most-played rivalry in NFL history, between these NFC North foes? Will it be the host Bears, who desperately need a win to get back to .500? Or will the Packers extend their dominance and climb the NFC playoff standings? Stay tuned to the live blog below for key plays, analysis and more to find out.  

Packers vs. Bears where to watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 17 | Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: Soldier Field (Chicago)
Channel: FOX | Stream: fubo (try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App   
Odds: Packers -5.5, O/U 40.5

Updating Live
(18)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Bears answer with 53-yard field goal 

Chicago picked up two first downs on their opening drive -- a 16-yard scramble by Caleb Williams and a 16-yard pass to DJ Moore -- and that was enough to get them in kicker Cairo Santos field goal range from 53 yards out. A three-yard run stuff of running back D'Andre Swift on second and seven derailed the Bears drive. The Packers lead 7-3 with 7:49 left in the opening quarter. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Jordan Love does his best Aaron Rodgers impression, throws a TD after using quick snap

The Packers picked up right where they left off against the Bears with a smooth eight-play, 70-yard touchdown drive on the game's opening possession. Quarterback Jordan Love noticed Chicago substituting, so he quick-snapped and hit a wide open Jayden Reed for a 15-yard touchdown pass. A move like that is quite reminiscent of the way Rodgers used to toy with the Bears. Green Bay leads 7-0 with 11:15 left in the first quarter.  

 
Pinned
Link copied

Game time

The Packers start with the football first. Jordan Love and Co. start the game with the football fresh off their bye week. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Chicago's No. 1 wide receiver DJ Moore has been unable to get on the same page with first overall pick quarterback Caleb Williams thus far this season. He is on pace for career-lows in receiving yards per game (44.2) and yards per catch (10.0) this season. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Bears running back D'Andre Swift has started to come around for Chicago after some early season struggles. He is averaging 82.7 rushing yards per game across their last six games after averaging just 22.7 in the team's first three games. Swift is on a six-game streak of 50 or more rushing yards after not having any such games in the first three weeks of the season. He is also averaging a career-low 4.0 yards per carry in Year 1 as a Bear. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

First overall pick quarterback Caleb Williams has been a rollercoaster this season. He hasn't thrown a touchdown in three consecutive games following a four-touchdown game in Week 6 against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. Williams has thrown for 4.9 yards per pass attempt and no touchdowns in the last three games after letting it rip for 8.5 yards per attempt and seven touchdowns during the team's three-game winning streak from Weeks 4-6. 

Caleb Williams This Season

                          W-L Yds/Att TD-INT

1st 3 games      1-2   5.3          2-4

Next 3 games     3-0  8.5          7-1

Last 3 games 0-3     4.9           0-0

 
Pinned
Link copied

After firing offensive coordinator Shane Waldron on Tuesday in the midst of his first year as Chicago's OC, they promoted passing game coordinator Thomas Brown to be their new offensive play caller. Brown spent last season as the Panthers OC in quarterback Bryce Young's rookie season. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Chicago has 23 consecutive offensive drives without a touchdown, which is the longest active streak in the NFL. They have not scored a touchdown of any kind -- offense, defense or special teams -- in back-to-back games. Their 23 consecutive offensive drives without a touchdown is their most since 2017 (24 consecutive drives). The Bears went 5-11 in 2017.

Most Consecutive Offensive Drives Without a TDBears since 2000

        Drives

2000 41

2004 39

2005 30

2004 29

2017 24

2024 23 <<

<< tied with 2 others

 
Pinned
Link copied

The Bears have averaged nine points per game during their three-game losing streak, and Williams hasn't recorded any touchdowns during the stretch. He is also the NFL's most sacked quarterback (38 times). All of that led to the Bears firing offensive coordinator Shane Waldron on Tuesday, marking the first time they have changed offensive coordinators in the middle of the season since 1970 when Perry Moss became Chicago's first designated offensive coordinator, per CBS Sports Research.  They also rank second-worst in the NFL in yards per play (4.3) and third down conversion rate (28.7%) this season. Chicago is barely ahead of the Cleveland Browns in both categories. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

New Packers safety Xavier McKinney leads the NFL with seven takeaways, and he co-leads the NFL with six interceptions. McKinney's six interceptions are tied for the most in the first nine games of a season by a Packers player since 2000. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Packers inactives 

  • CB Robert Rochell
  • S Kitan Oladapo
  • T Travis Glover
  • DL Colby Wooden
 
Pinned
Link copied

Bears inactives

 
Pinned
Link copied

New Green Bay running back Josh Jacobs has been the Packers most consistent offensive performer thus far in 2024. His 87.7 rushing yards per game are the fifth-most in the NFL, and his 762 rushing yards are the most in the first nine games of  a season by a Packers player in 20 seasons. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Packers quarterback Jordan Love possesses a seven-game interception streak at the moment, the longest streak by a Packers quarterback since Brett Favre's 12-game streak that stretched across the 2005 and 2006 seasons. 

Love's 15 touchdown passes are tied for the eighth-most in the NFL this season with Rodgers and his 10 interceptions are tied for the the most in the league this season with Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith and Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold. Love is also the first player since former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck in 2015 to have at least 15 touchdown passes and at least 10 interceptions in the first seven games of a season, per CBS Sports Research. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

At 6-3, the Packers are off to their best nine-game start to a season since 2021 when they started 8-2 and ended the year 13-4 with the NFC's No. 1 seed. However, they are coming off of their worst game of the season in Week 9, a 24-14 home loss against the Detroit Lions. Green Bay scored their fewest points in a game this season, didn't record a takeaway and snapped a four-game winning streak. They are looking to snap a five-game road losing streak following their bye week in Week 11 at Chicago. The Packers last road win coming off a bye came all the way back in 2012. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Packers current starting quarterback Jordan Love has picked up right where his predecessor Aaron Rodgers left off in terms of his ownership of the Bears with a 2-0 record while averaging 280.5 Pass YPG and throwing five touchdowns and no interceptions against Chicago last season. 

Jordan Love Career as Starter vs Bears

             2023 WK 1    2023 WK 18

Result W,   38-20      W, 17-9
Pass YDS   245        316

TD-INT         3-0           2-0

Passer RTG 123.2     128.6

<< 2-0 record, 71% Comp PCT, 280.5 Pass YPG, 5 TD & 0 INT

 
Pinned
Link copied

Green Bay is on a 10-game winning streak against the Chicago Bears since 2019 when they hired head coach Matt LaFleur. That's tied for the longest winning streak in series history. 

Longest Win Streak in Series History 

Between Packers & Bears

              Winner

2019-23 Packers 10 <<

1994-98 Packers 10

1985-88 Bears 8

<< active streak

 
Pinned
Link copied

Week 11 marks the 207th between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears, making it the most played rivalry in NFL history. The Packers lead the all-time series 106-94-6.

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    Live

    CBS Sports HQ

  • Image thumbnail
    3:19

    NFL Week 11 Preview: Chiefs at Bills

  • Image thumbnail
    2:31

    NFL Week 11 Preview: Colts at Jets

  • Image thumbnail
    2:24

    NFL Week 11 Preview: Ravens at Steelers

  • Image thumbnail
    2:38

    NFL Week 11 Preview: Vikings at Titans

  • Image thumbnail
    2:30

    NFL Week 11 Preview: Jaguars at Lions

  • Image thumbnail
    2:19

    NFL Week 11 Preview: Raiders at Dolphins

  • Image thumbnail
    3:01

    Ravens, Steelers Battle For Top Spot In AFC North

  • Image thumbnail
    4:46

    Bills Attempt To Hand Chiefs First Loss Of Season

  • Image thumbnail
    2:15

    Bears Look To Turn Offensive Page Sunday Against Packers

  • Image thumbnail
    1:58

    NFL News and Notes: Bills Without Kincaid and Coleman, Cooper Questionable For Sunday

  • Image thumbnail
    4:17

    NFL News and Notes: Chiefs Without Pacheco, Butker Against Bills

  • Image thumbnail
    2:25

    NFL News and Notes: Jaylen Warren Questionable For Steelers on Sunday

  • Image thumbnail
    1:18

    NFL News and Notes: Kyle Hamilton Expected To Play Against Steelers

  • Image thumbnail
    0:54

    This Just In: Lions Tight End Sam LaPorta Ruled Out

  • Image thumbnail
    1:36

    Game of the Year: Shorthanded Bills seek playoff vengeance against Chiefs | 4:25 ET on CBS

  • Image thumbnail
    6:11

    Bills, Chiefs Take Center Stage On CBS

  • Image thumbnail
    0:20

    Chiefs Continue To Win, Head To Bills Next

  • Image thumbnail
    2:19

    Better QB Duel: Mahomes vs Allen or Brady vs Manning?

  • Image thumbnail
    2:35

    Week 11 FFT Panic Meter: Gus Edwards

  • Image thumbnail
    1:54

    Week 11 FFT Panic Meter: Aaron Rodgers

See All NFL Videos