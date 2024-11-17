NFL Week 11 live updates, scores, highlights, injuries and analysis from around the league

Everything to know about Week 11 right here

With Thanksgiving less than two weeks away, 2024 NFL playoff picture is beginning to take shape. The undefeated Chiefs are atop the AFC, but the Bills and Steelers are within striking distance -- and all three teams have massive games this weekend. Kansas City and Buffalo will square off in perhaps the most anticipated showdown of the season, while Pittsburgh will host division rival Baltimore for the right to sit atop the AFC North.

The Lions pace the NFC with eight wins in nine games, and in all likelihood those winning ways should continue as 14-point favorites against the lowly Jaguars. Behind them are the Eagles, who picked up a crucial division win over the Commanders on Thursday night, and after that are the Vikings (vs. Titans), Packers (vs. Bears), Falcons (at Broncos) and Cardinals (bye week).

Elsewhere, the Dolphins look to keep their playoff hopes alive versus the Raiders, the 49ers and Seahawks face off in a monumental NFC West showdown, and the Bengals take on the Chargers on "Sunday Night Football." 

Below you can find all of Sunday's top plays in our one-stop shop for everything that happens in the NFL in Week 11. Scores, highlights, analysis, injuries, cool stats, you name it -- we cover it all from first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.

All game times ET

Week 11 schedule

Thursday

Eagles 26, Commanders 18 (Takeaways)

Sunday 

Packers at Bears, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Jaguars at Lions, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Raiders at Dolphins, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Rams at Patriots, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Browns at Saints, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Ravens at Steelers, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Vikings at Titans, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Colts at Jets, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Falcons at Broncos, 4:05 p.m. (Preview)
Seahawks at 49ers, 4:05 p.m. (Preview)
Chiefs at Bills, 4:25 p.m. (Preview)
Bengals at Chargers, 8:20 p.m. (Preview)

Monday

Texans at Cowboys, 8:15 p.m. (Preview)

Maye finds Kendrick Bourne for TD vs. Rams

After not logging a single snap last week against Chicago, Kendrick Bourne made his presence felt early in New England's Week 11 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. After reaching the red zone, Drake Maye connected with Bourne for a 10-yard touchdown. 

 
David Montgomery caps off Lions opening drive

After allowing a Jaguars field goal, the Detroit Lions offense marched 70 yards down the field where David Montgomery notched his ninth rushing touchdown of the year. That score gives them a 7-3 lead midway through the first quarter. 

 
Tua to Jonnu Smith for TD

Mike McDaniel kept his offense on the field on fourth down with his team at the goal. Tua Tagovailoa took the fourth-and-goal snap and found tight end Jonnu Smith for the score. 

 
Taysom Hill scrambles to give Saints lead

New Orleans is up 7-0 on the Cleveland Browns thanks to Taysom Hill holding a red zone snap and scrambling for a touchdown. 

 
Packers take quick lead over Bears

The Green Bay Packers have taken a fast 7-0 lead over the Chicago Bears after Jordan Love found Jayden Reed for a 15-yard touchdown. That score capped off an eight-play, 70-yard drive that took under four minutes to reach the end zone. 

 
Steelers force early fumble from Derrick Henry

The Pittsburgh Steelers have forced an early turnover in their pivotal AFC North showdown with the Baltimore Ravens. On the opening drive, the Steelers forced a fumble from Derrick Henry. Per the CBS broadcast, that is Henry's first fumble in 538 touches. 

