NFL Week 14 injury tracker, inactives: Latest player news, updates for early window games

It's Week 14 of the NFL season, and several teams are dealing with injuries, some more than others, that will affect the status of key players throughout the league.

Running back Kenneth Walker III has already been downgraded to out for the Seahawks. Some key receivers are ailing and worth keeping an eye on for your fantasy lineups: Chicago's DJ Moore is questionable with a quad injury, while Giants rookie Malik Nabers is dealing with a sore hip flexor and is listed as questionable, but is trying to play on Sunday and has a realistic chance according to NFL Media.

The Jets will be without running back Breece Hall, who has been ruled out against the Miami Dolphins.

Keep it locked here for the latest injury updates and inactives for Sunday's games.