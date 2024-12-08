NFL Week 14 injury tracker, inactives: Latest player news, updates for early window games

All the latest injury news and inactives for Week 14

It's Week 14 of the NFL season, and several teams are dealing with injuries, some more than others, that will affect the status of key players throughout the league.

Running back Kenneth Walker III has already been downgraded to out for the Seahawks. Some key receivers are ailing and worth keeping an eye on for your fantasy lineups: Chicago's DJ Moore is questionable with a quad injury, while Giants rookie Malik Nabers is dealing with a sore hip flexor and is listed as questionable, but is trying to play on Sunday and has a realistic chance according to NFL Media.

The Jets will be without running back Breece Hall, who has been ruled out against the Miami Dolphins.

Keep it locked here for the latest injury updates and inactives for Sunday's games.

Malik Nabers will attempt to play

The Giants wide receiver will be evaluated during pre-game warmups to see how he feels and if he does play, it is expected to be in a limited capacity.

 
Dalton Kincaid not expected to play, Keon Coleman a game-time decision

Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid is not expected to play as he continues to deal with a knee injury, while wide receiver Keon Coleman is a game-time decision.

 
Bucky Irving expected to be good to go

Running back Bucky Irving is dealing with a hip/back injury and is expected to play.

 
Raheem Mostert not expected to play

The Dolphins are not expected to have running back Raheem Mostert. 

 
Jakobi Meyers expected to play, Alexander Mattison a long-shot

The Raiders offense is expected to have Jakobi Meyers on the field today, but Alexander Mattison is a long-shot.

 
Ladd McConkey is a game-time decision

Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey is questionable and will be a game-time decision.

 
Breece Hall out

Breece Hall will miss today's game against the Dolphins. 

 
D.J. Moore, D'Andre Swift expected to play

The Bears offense is expected to have wide receiver D.J. Moore and running back D'Andre Swift out there today against the 49ers.

 
George Pickens expected to play

The wide receiver is questionable with a hamstring injury, but is expected to play.