NFL Week 4 injury updates, inactives: Jordan Love active for Packers, Joe Mixon out for Texans

Week 4 is here, and all 32 NFL teams are dealing with injuries, some more than others, especially the Rams and 49ers. Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love will start in a key NFC North showdown against the Minnesota Vikings. Meanwhile, Chargers star signal-caller Justin Herbert is dealing with an ankle injury and is listed as questionable for thei game against the Chiefs.

The Houston Texans will be without Joe Mixon and might need to lead on the passing game and C.J. Stroud. Several tight ends are ailing, including the Browns' David Njoku (ankle) and Cardinals' Trey McBride (concussion), who have both already been ruled out of their respective team's Week 4 matchups. 49ers star tight end George Kittle (hamstring) says he expects to face the Patriots this weekend after dealing with a hamstring injury.

Keep it locked here for the full list of inactives in our live blog below.