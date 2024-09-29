NFL Week 4 injury updates, inactives: Jordan Love active for Packers, Joe Mixon out for Texans

All the latest injury news and inactives for Week 4 of the NFL season

Week 4 is here, and all 32 NFL teams are dealing with injuries, some more than others, especially the Rams and 49ers. Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love will start in a key NFC North showdown against the Minnesota Vikings. Meanwhile, Chargers star signal-caller Justin Herbert is dealing with an ankle injury and is listed as questionable for thei game against the Chiefs.

The Houston Texans will be without Joe Mixon and might need to lead on the passing game and C.J. Stroud. Several tight ends are ailing, including the BrownsDavid Njoku (ankle) and Cardinals' Trey McBride (concussion), who have both already been ruled out of their respective team's Week 4 matchups. 49ers star tight end George Kittle (hamstring) says he expects to face the Patriots this weekend after dealing with a hamstring injury. 

Keep it locked here for the full list of inactives in our live blog below.

Love arrives to work

Eric Kernish
September 29, 2024, 3:48 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 11:48 am EDT
Rams inactives 

 WR Cooper Kupp remains sidelined with an ankle injury. TE Davis Allen (back) was questionable and is active.

The full list of inactives:

  • WR Cooper Kupp
  • QB Stetson Bennett
  • RB Cody Schrader
  • OLB Brennan Jackson
  • OL Geron Christian Sr.
  • DE Desjuan Johnson
 
Buccaneers inactives

NT Vita Vea (knee) and RB Rachaad White (illness) were both questionable and are both active. Running back Bucky Irving (hamstring) is also a go.

 
Eagles inactives

The Eagles are dealing with some significant injuries and got more bad news on Sunday morning. T Lane Johnson didn't clear the concussion protocol in time and will be out. Two other offensive stars WR DeVonta Smith (concussion) and WR A.J. Brown (hamstring) are also out. 

 
Bears inactives

WR Keenan Allen (heel) was questionable and is active. TE Stephen Carlson (collarbone), DL Zacch Pickens (groin) and DB Terell Smith (hip) were all ruled out ahead of Sunday.

 
Colts inactives

CB Kenny Moore II (hip) and DE Kwity Paye (quad) were the only two Colts with an injury designation and are both out.

 
Jets inactives

Like their opponent, the Jets had a short injury report. OT Morgan Moses (knee) was listed as out and ILB C.J. Mosley (toe) was considered doubtful.

 
Broncos inactives

The only Broncos player with a designation, S JL Skinner (ankle), is out.

 
Texans inactives

WR Tank Dell (chest) is out. RB Joe Mixon (ankle) practiced for the first time since suffering his injury in Week 2, but will need more time and will remain out.

 
Jaguars inactives

WR Gabe Davis (shoulder) was questionable and is active today against the Texans. TE Evan Engram (hamstring) was ruled out ahead of this weekend.

 
Falcons inactives

The Falcons only had one injury designation on Friday's report. OT Kaleb McGary (knee) was listed as out. Matthew Judon (hamstring) and running back Bijan Robinson (shoulder) were both on the injury report, but are good to go.

 
Vikings inactives

LB Ivan Pace Jr. (ankle) was the only one with an injury designation and he is out for their divisional matchup against the Packers. WR Jordan Addison (ankle), pass rusher Dallas Turner (knee) and QB Sam Darnold (knee) were all cleared to play ahead of Sunday.

 
Packers inactives

The biggest news from Green Bay is quarterback Jordan Love is making his return, after going down with an injury in Week 1. CB Jaire Alexander (quad/groin) was also questionable and is out.

The full list of inactives:

  • CB Jaire Alexander
  • CB Carrington Valentine
  • S Kitan Oladapo
  • DL Brenton Cox Jr.
  • T/G Jordan Morgan
  • T Travis Glover
  • DL Colby Wooden
 
Saints inactives

RB Alvin Kamara (hip/ribs), WR Chris Olave (hamstring) and WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. (ankle) were all questionable and are all active. 

A look at the Saints inactives:

  • WR A.T. Perry
  • QB Spencer Rattler (designated emergency third quarterback)
  • C/G Cesar Ruiz
  • LB Demario Davis
  • TE Dallin Holker
  • DT John Ridgeway III
 
Panthers inactives

CB Lonnie Johnson (hip), G Damien Lewis (elbow) and DT Shy Tuttle (foot) are all out. WR Diontae Johnson (groin) was questionable and is active.

A look at the Panthers inactives:

  • CB Tariq Castro-Fields
  • S Lonnie Johnson
  • RB Mike Boone
  • OLB Tarron Jackson
  • G Jarrett Kingston
  • LG Damien Lewis
  • DT Shy Tuttle
 
Bengals inactives

OT Trent Brown (knee) and DL Sheldon Rankins (hamstring) were both ruled out ahead of Sunday. DT B.J. Hill was listed as doubtful and will be out, which isn't great news for the defense, who struggled last week. 

 
Steelers inactives 

QB Russell Wilson (calf) was officially listed as questionable and will once again be sidelined, leaving Justin Fields to pursue a 4-0 record for the Steelers. 

RB Jaylen Warren (knee), OLB Alex Highsmith (groin), TE MyCole Pruitt (knee) and G Isaac Seumalo (pec) are all out.

 
The Texans offense will be without running back Joe Mixon.

 
Eagles left tackle Lane Johnson did not clear the concussion protocol in time, so he will be out for today's game against the Buccaneers. 

 
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert hasn't had any setbacks with his high ankle sprain this week and is expected to start against the Chiefs.

 
49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was listed as questionable, but is expected to play. 

 
Jaguars wide receiver Gabe Davis (shoulder) is expected to play.

 
Andy Dalton is expected to have wide receiver Diontae Johnson as an option today against the Bengals.

 
Saints running back Alvin Kamara plans to be out there against the Falcons. 

 
Saints wide receiver Chris Olave is a game-time decision, as he deals with a hamstring injury.

 
Vikings-Packers

From NFL on CBS sideline reporter Melanie Collins: If Jordan Love plays today it will be with a metal brace on his knee.

Kevin Steimle
September 29, 2024, 11:56 AM
Sep. 29, 2024, 7:56 am EDT
 
It's looking like Keenan Allen will play today

Kevin Steimle
September 29, 2024, 11:36 AM
Sep. 29, 2024, 7:36 am EDT
 
Have someone ready to replace Joe Mixon if he's ruled out 

Kevin Steimle
September 29, 2024, 11:35 AM
Sep. 29, 2024, 7:35 am EDT
 
Good news for the Bucs' backfield

Kevin Steimle
September 29, 2024, 11:14 AM
Sep. 29, 2024, 7:14 am EDT

