NFL Week 4 injury updates, inactives: Jordan Love active for Packers, Joe Mixon out for Texans
All the latest injury news and inactives for Week 4 of the NFL season
Week 4 is here, and all 32 NFL teams are dealing with injuries, some more than others, especially the Rams and 49ers. Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love will start in a key NFC North showdown against the Minnesota Vikings. Meanwhile, Chargers star signal-caller Justin Herbert is dealing with an ankle injury and is listed as questionable for thei game against the Chiefs.
The Houston Texans will be without Joe Mixon and might need to lead on the passing game and C.J. Stroud. Several tight ends are ailing, including the Browns' David Njoku (ankle) and Cardinals' Trey McBride (concussion), who have both already been ruled out of their respective team's Week 4 matchups. 49ers star tight end George Kittle (hamstring) says he expects to face the Patriots this weekend after dealing with a hamstring injury.
Keep it locked here for the full list of inactives in our live blog below.
Rams inactives
WR Cooper Kupp remains sidelined with an ankle injury. TE Davis Allen (back) was questionable and is active.
The full list of inactives:
- WR Cooper Kupp
- QB Stetson Bennett
- RB Cody Schrader
- OLB Brennan Jackson
- OL Geron Christian Sr.
- DE Desjuan Johnson
Buccaneers inactives
NT Vita Vea (knee) and RB Rachaad White (illness) were both questionable and are both active. Running back Bucky Irving (hamstring) is also a go.
Eagles inactives
The Eagles are dealing with some significant injuries and got more bad news on Sunday morning. T Lane Johnson didn't clear the concussion protocol in time and will be out. Two other offensive stars WR DeVonta Smith (concussion) and WR A.J. Brown (hamstring) are also out.
Bears inactives
WR Keenan Allen (heel) was questionable and is active. TE Stephen Carlson (collarbone), DL Zacch Pickens (groin) and DB Terell Smith (hip) were all ruled out ahead of Sunday.
Colts inactives
CB Kenny Moore II (hip) and DE Kwity Paye (quad) were the only two Colts with an injury designation and are both out.
Jets inactives
Like their opponent, the Jets had a short injury report. OT Morgan Moses (knee) was listed as out and ILB C.J. Mosley (toe) was considered doubtful.
Broncos inactives
The only Broncos player with a designation, S JL Skinner (ankle), is out.
Texans inactives
WR Tank Dell (chest) is out. RB Joe Mixon (ankle) practiced for the first time since suffering his injury in Week 2, but will need more time and will remain out.
Jaguars inactives
WR Gabe Davis (shoulder) was questionable and is active today against the Texans. TE Evan Engram (hamstring) was ruled out ahead of this weekend.
Falcons inactives
The Falcons only had one injury designation on Friday's report. OT Kaleb McGary (knee) was listed as out. Matthew Judon (hamstring) and running back Bijan Robinson (shoulder) were both on the injury report, but are good to go.
Vikings inactives
LB Ivan Pace Jr. (ankle) was the only one with an injury designation and he is out for their divisional matchup against the Packers. WR Jordan Addison (ankle), pass rusher Dallas Turner (knee) and QB Sam Darnold (knee) were all cleared to play ahead of Sunday.
Packers inactives
The biggest news from Green Bay is quarterback Jordan Love is making his return, after going down with an injury in Week 1. CB Jaire Alexander (quad/groin) was also questionable and is out.
The full list of inactives:
- CB Jaire Alexander
- CB Carrington Valentine
- S Kitan Oladapo
- DL Brenton Cox Jr.
- T/G Jordan Morgan
- T Travis Glover
- DL Colby Wooden
Saints inactives
RB Alvin Kamara (hip/ribs), WR Chris Olave (hamstring) and WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. (ankle) were all questionable and are all active.
A look at the Saints inactives:
- WR A.T. Perry
- QB Spencer Rattler (designated emergency third quarterback)
- C/G Cesar Ruiz
- LB Demario Davis
- TE Dallin Holker
- DT John Ridgeway III
Panthers inactives
CB Lonnie Johnson (hip), G Damien Lewis (elbow) and DT Shy Tuttle (foot) are all out. WR Diontae Johnson (groin) was questionable and is active.
A look at the Panthers inactives:
- CB Tariq Castro-Fields
- S Lonnie Johnson
- RB Mike Boone
- OLB Tarron Jackson
- G Jarrett Kingston
- LG Damien Lewis
- DT Shy Tuttle
Bengals inactives
OT Trent Brown (knee) and DL Sheldon Rankins (hamstring) were both ruled out ahead of Sunday. DT B.J. Hill was listed as doubtful and will be out, which isn't great news for the defense, who struggled last week.
Steelers inactives
QB Russell Wilson (calf) was officially listed as questionable and will once again be sidelined, leaving Justin Fields to pursue a 4-0 record for the Steelers.
RB Jaylen Warren (knee), OLB Alex Highsmith (groin), TE MyCole Pruitt (knee) and G Isaac Seumalo (pec) are all out.
The Texans offense will be without running back Joe Mixon.
Eagles left tackle Lane Johnson did not clear the concussion protocol in time, so he will be out for today's game against the Buccaneers.
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert hasn't had any setbacks with his high ankle sprain this week and is expected to start against the Chiefs.
49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was listed as questionable, but is expected to play.
Jaguars wide receiver Gabe Davis (shoulder) is expected to play.
Andy Dalton is expected to have wide receiver Diontae Johnson as an option today against the Bengals.
Saints running back Alvin Kamara plans to be out there against the Falcons.
Saints wide receiver Chris Olave is a game-time decision, as he deals with a hamstring injury.
Vikings-Packers
From NFL on CBS sideline reporter Melanie Collins: If Jordan Love plays today it will be with a metal brace on his knee.
It's looking like Keenan Allen will play today
Have someone ready to replace Joe Mixon if he's ruled out
Good news for the Bucs' backfield
-
0:59
Week 4 NFL Headlines: News & Notes
-
1:19
Adjusting the Offense for Watson
-
1:08
What Happens if the Browns Lose to the Raiders?
-
1:18
Davante Adams Ruled Out, Maxx Crosby Doubtful For Sunday
-
1:42
How Cowboys Progress With Parsons And Lawrence Out
-
1:58
Malik Nabers Placed In Concussion Protocol After TNF Injury
-
1:53
Micah Parsons Listed As Week-To-Week (Ankle)
-
1:43
Justin Herbert Listed As Questionable For Sunday
-
1:41
DeVonta Smith Ruled Out, A.J. Brown Questionable For Week 4
-
1:35
Chris Olave, Alvin Kamara Both Questionable vs. Falcons
-
1:09
What's On The Line: Maxx Crosby and Davante Adams Ruled Out vs. Browns
-
0:54
Micah Parsons Has Been Diagnosed With A High-Ankle Sprain
-
3:51
Breaking News: Micah Parsons Has Been Diagnosed With A High-Ankle Sprain
-
6:18
Breaking News: WR Davante Adams (Hamstring) and DE Maxx Crosby (Ankle) Out In Week 4
-
1:06
GEICO Get More
-
1:39
Dak Continues His Mastery Of The Giants
-
1:16
Why Brian Daboll Is A Bigger Problem Than Daniel Jones
-
1:51
Did TNF Answer All Cowboys Questions?
-
1:38
Dak Continues His Mastery Of The Giants
-
1:14
Brian Daboll is a bigger problem for the Giants than Daniel Jones