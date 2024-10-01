Sam Darnold for MVP.

Sounds crazy, right? It really isn't. Darnold has the Minnesota Vikings at 4-0. He leads the NFL in touchdown passes with 11 to go along with 932 passing yards and 8.8 yards per attempt, showing his knack for the big play.

Darnold wasn't flawless in the Vikings' impressive road victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, throwing one pick and losing a fumble in the second half, but he threw three touchdown passes. Darnold, who came into the season with a career completion percentage under 60%, is completing 68.9% of his passes this season with a passer rating of 118.9 when his previous career best was 92.6 in six starts for Carolina in 2022.

It helps that he has Justin Jefferson, the best pure receiver in the game, and a great offensive mind in Kevin O'Connell calling plays, but give Darnold credit for resurrecting his career. He was a former high first-round pick of the Jets, flopped there, was just OK for the Panthers and then served as a backup for the 49ers. He came into this season as a stop-gap; the plan was for him to keep the seat warm until first-round pick J.J. McCarthy was ready to play.

When McCarthy got hurt in training camp, it was Darnold's job and he's made the most of it. Where would the Vikings be without him?

The defense has impressed under coordinator Brian Flores, but the offense has done its part as well. Darnold is the reason why. The Vikings are up to the No. 2 spot in my Power Rankings this week as they head to London to play Jets, which makes it a revenge game of sorts for Darnold if you believe in those things.

O'Connell doesn't get his due for his bright offensive mind, but he also should get props for the way he calls a game. The man isn't scared. Take Sunday. Darnold had two blunders in the second half, which had many probably screaming that he was turning back in the old Sam Darnold. It let the Packers back into the game.

So what did O'Connell do after Darnold's fumble led to a point-blank touchdown for the Packers that made it 28-22? He let Darnold throw it on six of the next seven plays as the Vikings got a field goal to make it a nine-point game late. Coaching scared? Not in Minnesota, which is why Darnold is playing his best football.

Spinning it forward, what does it mean for the long run? What if Darnold were to win the NFL MVP and take the Vikings to the Super Bowl? McCarthy was supposed to be the future. That might not be the case if Darnold keeps this up. He is only 27, so there is still a lot of football left for him.

The first month has been a heck of a resurrection of his career. If it keeps up, he just might end up being the league MVP, something few, if any, saw as a possibility.