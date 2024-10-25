Welcome to Week 8 of the NFL season. This Sunday, Tua Tagovailoa makes his return to the field against Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals, the Buffalo Bills take a trip to the Pacific Northwest for a date with the Seattle Seahawks and Dak Prescott gets another crack at those pesky San Francisco 49ers.

As we do every week, we've collected all of the best picks and gambling content from CBSSports.com and SportsLine and put them in one place, so you can get sports betting picks against the spread from our CBS Sports experts as well as additional feature content for each game, including plays from top SportsLine experts and the SportsLine Projection Model, best bets from our staff, survivor picks and more.

All NFL betting courtesy of SportsLine consensus.

Which picks can you make with confidence in Week 8? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard?

Arizona Cardinals vs. Miami Dolphins



Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Dolphins -6, O/U 47

"It looks as if Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is back in after missing time with his concussion issues. That should jump-start an offense that has been struggling. The Cardinals are playing on the road on a short week after beating the Chargers on Monday night. That's a tough situation that is compounded by the return of Tagovailoa. The Dolphins win a blowout."

CBS Sports Senior NFL Writer Pete Prisco likes the Dolphins to win by double digits on Sunday. To read his breakdown of every game this week, click here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Cardinals at Dolphins (-3.5) Dolphins Cardinals Dolphins Cardinals Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins

Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Falcons -1.5, O/U 46.5

"These two teams played back in Week 5 and I have watched that game seven times since then and I still have no idea how Atlanta won. The Falcons did their best to give the game away with a missed field goal and an interception in the final seven minutes, but they still managed to win because Kirk Cousins played the best game of his life (he threw for 509 yards and four touchdowns).

This time around, Cousins might not have to throw for 500 yards for the Falcons to win and that's mostly because I don't think this game is going to turn into a shootout like the first meeting did. If the Falcons start piling up the points, the Bucs likely won't be able to keep up and that's mostly because Baker Mayfield has no one to throw to.

During Tampa Bay's game on Monday night against the Ravens, the Bucs lost Mike Evans and Chris Godwin to injury and they won't be playing this week. With those two out, the Buccaneers have exactly zero players on their roster who have more than 175 yards receiving this year. Mayfield might be throwing to himself in this game.

The defense also has to figure out a way to stop Cousins, which I'm not sure is going to happen. Over the past three weeks, the Buccaneers have surrendered at least 500 yards TWICE with the Falcons (Week 5) and Ravens (Week 8) both going over that number. The Buccaneers had one of the worst teams in NFL history in 1976 when they went 0-14. Well, you know what that team never did? They never surrendered 500 yards to an opponent.

There's only been one other season in Bucs history where they surrendered 500 yards at least twice, and that came in 1985. That team went 2-14. Now that I'm reading this back to myself out loud, it's start to sound like I'm losing all faith in Tampa Bay.

Here's the upside for Sunday: If the Bucs can keep Cousins off the field, they don't have to worry about him going off, and they can keep him off the field by running the ball. In the first meeting, the Bucs averaged an insane 6.15 yards per rush, and thanks to that success, I won't be surprised if they run the ball even more against a Falcons defense that's surrendering 137 yards per game on the ground. Also, with no Evans and no Godwin, the Bucs are almost going to be forced to run the ball.

This is a make-or-break game for the Buccaneers: If they lose, that means the Falcons will have swept them on the season, which will put Atlanta in the driver's seat for any tiebreakers that might come into play at the top of the NFC South at the end of the season. This is a game the Bucs can't afford to lose, but I think they're too banged up to win it."

John Breech is taking the Falcons to pick up a big road win. To read his Week 8 column and check out his best bets, click here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Falcons (-2.5) at Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Falcons Falcons Falcons Falcons Falcons Falcons

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Ravens -1.5, O/U 45.5

SportsLine expert Eric Cohen has revealed his final score predictions for all 16 games in Week 8 of the NFL season. He believes the Ravens will beat the rival Browns by double digits.

"The Ravens are playing as well as any team in the league right now and will be tough to beat regardless of their opponent. The offense is seemingly unstoppable right now, and Lamar Jackson is somehow playing at a higher level than he did during his 2023 MVP season. Cleveland has absolutely no hope at 1-6 and will be lucky to keep this score within two touchdowns, even without quarterback Deshaun Watson, whose play was horrendous."

To check out Cohen's final score predictions for every game this week, head on over to SportsLine.

Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Ravens (-8.5) at Browns Ravens Browns Ravens Ravens Browns Ravens Browns Ravens

Green Bay Packers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Packers -0.5, O/U 46

"The Jaguars impressed in their final game in London last week, but how much of that was them turning a corner and how much of it was their opponent? I think this is still a flawed team and the oddsmakers think so too making them a notable underdog at home. The Packers are a far superior team with Super Bowl aspirations and should clear this game by a touchdown, if not more. This season, the Jaguars are surrendering 273.9 passing yards per game (second-most in the NFL) and now have to slow down Jordan Love and the Packers passing attack? Doesn't seem likely. Dating to last season, the Jags are 0-3 ATS as a home underdog."

Tyler Sullivan has made the Packers covering 4.5 points a best bet. To check out his other best bets for Week 8, click here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Packers (-4.5) at Jaguars Packers Jaguars Packers Packers Packers Packers Packers Packers

Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Texans -4, O/U 47.5

Before you make any Week 8 NFL picks or NFL parlays, you need to see what SportsLine senior analyst Larry Hartstein has to say. Hartstein tied for 52nd place (out of 1,598 entries) in the 2022 Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, going 53-34-3 ATS. His weekly Vegas contest selections form the basis of his NFL best bets column, which is 85-62-3 (57.8%, +16.31 units) since its inception in 2022.

Hartstein has just released his best bets for Week 8, and he likes the Colts to cover the spread in Houston.

"The Texans won the first meeting and looked explosive doing so, but they won't have Nico Collins this time. Collins caught six passes for 117 yards in the 29-27 Houston win. Indy is optimistic that DeForest Buckner and Jonathan Taylor will return Sunday. You have to go back to 2012 to find a matchup in which Houston beat the Colts by 7-plus points. These division rivals are extremely familiar with each other, which breeds tight games. Grab the points."

To check out Hartstein's other best bets this week, head on over to SportsLine.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Colts at Texans (-5) Texans Texans Texans Texans Colts Texans Texans Texans

New York Jets vs. New England Patriots

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Jets -3.5, O/U 42

"The Patriots are back home after a loss in London to the Jaguars. The defense had major issues in that game, which is why Aaron Rodgers and the Jets offense can get right here against that unit. Look for the Jets to get a big performance from Rodgers and Breece Hall as they blow out New England."

CBS Sports Senior NFL Writer Pete Prisco believes the Jets will turn things around in Week 8. To read his breakdown of every game this week, click here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Jets (-7) at Patriots Jets Jets Patriots Patriots Patriots Jets Jets Jets

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Bengals -3, O/U 47.5

SportsLine expert Eric Cohen has revealed his final score predictions for all 16 games in Week 8 of the NFL season. He believes the Eagles will upset the Bengals in Cincinnati on Sunday.

"This is the toughest game to pick on the Week 8 slate. The Eagles looked like world beaters in taking down the Giants on Sunday but struggled with the Browns in Week 6. Cincinnati struggled with the Giants in Week 6 but looked much more impressive against the Browns on Sunday. Of these teams' seven combined victories, only one is against a winning team (Eagles over Packers in Week 1). Even still, I think Philadelphia is a contender and Cincinnati is a pretender. Saquon Barkley continues his awesome season with another 100-yard rushing day in a close Eagles victory."

To check out Cohen's final score predictions for every game this week, head on over to SportsLine.

Jalen Hurts anytime TD scorer is +155.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Eagles at Bengals (-2.5) Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals Eagles Bengals

Tennessee Titans vs. Detroit Lions

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Lions -7, O/U 46.5

Still alive in your Survivor Pool? You need to check out what SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White has to say. Why? He is 636-534-34 (+4899) on ATS picks over the last seven years and even better with his top five picks each week, going 428-327-25 (56.7%) over the last nine years in the Las Vegas ATS contests.

This week, the Lions are his top option in Survivor:

"This was always the week we planned to use the Lions, and with the Titans trading DeAndre Hopkins I don't know how much the players still on the roster will show up for a matchup they figure to have little chance to win. There is the potential for this to be a trap game for Detroit coming off a close win at Minnesota and then having a trip to Green Bay up next; they will have to battle against losing focus on an opponent theoretically desperate for a win. The main complicating factor is whether it makes sense to save the Lions to use against the Bears on Thanksgiving or potentially at home against the Jaguars in Week 11. There aren't many other spots where they're clearly worth using (the rest of their home schedule includes the Packers, Bills and Vikings), so this could be the week to do it."

The Lions aren't the only team White likes for his Survivor league. To check out some other options for Week 8, head on over to SportsLine.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Titans at Lions (-11) Lions Titans Lions Lions Lions Lions Lions Lions

Buffalo Bills vs. Seattle Seahawks



Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Bills -2, O/U 46.5

"I'm not sure how it happened, but it seems that Josh Allen has figured out how to not throw interceptions. Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, but if there was one big knock on him, it's that he always seems to throw at least one back-breaking interception every few weeks. During the 2023 season, Allen threw 18 interceptions, which was the second most in the NFL, behind only Sam Howell, who is no longer a starting QB in the NFL.

In 2022, Allen threw 14 interceptions, which was tied for the third most in the NFL. In 2021, Allen threw 15 interceptions, which was also tied for the third most in the NFL. I think you probably get my point by now. The reason I'm bringing this all up is because Allen has not thrown a single interception this year.

Through seven games, Allen has ZERO interceptions, which isn't just the longest streak without throwing a pick in his career, it's also the longest streak in franchise history.

Unfortunately for Allen and the Bills, I think this streak is going to come to a crashing end in Seattle. Although Allen has looked like an MVP candidate in Buffalo's home games, he's looked like Daniel Jones when Buffalo plays on the road. He's the Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde of NFL quarterbacks.

Here's a look at how he plays at home vs. on the road:

HOME (3-0): 272.7 passing yards per game, 2.7 TD passes per game

ROAD (2-2): 166.3 passing yards per game, 1 TD pass per game

Allen had arguably the worst game of his career in Week 5 when he completed just 9 of 30 passes for 131 yards in a loss to the Texans, and in news that won't surprise anyone, that one came on the road. If this game were in Buffalo, I'd probably pick the Bills by double digits, but since it's in Seattle, I'm rolling with the Seahawks."

John Breech is calling for an upset in Seattle on Sunday. To read his Week 8 column and check out his best bets, click here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bills (-3) at Seahawks Bills Seahawks Bills Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Bills

New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Chargers -3, O/U 44

"The Saints are a mess right now. The injuries have decimated the team. Derek Carr is likely out again in this one, which is a problem. The Chargers are injured at receiver, but this will be about their run game. The defense can carry them to a victory here as well. They bounce back from their Monday night loss."

CBS Sports Senior NFL Writer Pete Prisco likes the Chargers to cover the number vs. a struggling New Orleans squad. To read his breakdown of every game this week, click here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Saints at Chargers (-7.5) Chargers Chargers Chargers Saints Saints Chargers Chargers Chargers

Carolina Panthers vs. Denver Broncos

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Broncos -2.5, O/U 42

"All I've done is fade the Panthers over the past couple weeks, and back the Broncos. So it's only natural I choose this game as a best bet. You will notice there are some big spreads this week. I think it's because favorites have fared nicely against the spread over the past two weeks. The Broncos just defeated the Saints by 23 points, so I think they can handle the worst team in the NFL at home.

Bryce Young is back at quarterback after Andy Dalton's unfortunate car accident. I expect him to look better than he did in Weeks 1-2, but not necessarily "good" against this incredible Broncos defense. I think I'm more worried about the Panthers defense than I am the Panthers offense. Carolina has lost four straight games by double digits, and have allowed at least 34 points in four consecutive games. The Panthers have been outscored by a whopping 133 points over the first seven games. That's the fifth-worst point margin since 2000."

Jordan Dajani likes the Broncos to cover the massive number vs. Carolina. To read his Week 8 best bets, click here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Panthers at Broncos (-10) Broncos Broncos Panthers Broncos Broncos Broncos Broncos Broncos

Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Bears -2, O/U 44.5

"Jayden Daniels's status for this game is still up in the air after suffering a rib injury early in the team's Week 7 matchup against the Panthers, but it didn't seem too serious. From an entertainment standpoint, I hope he plays so we see him square off against No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams. That said, his status doesn't impact how I feel about this matchup too much, as I have the Bears covering as road favorites. They have the rest advantage coming off of the Week 7 bye, and Matt Eberflus is 2-0 ATS with Chicago coming off the bye in his career.

Caleb Williams -- who is 3-0 ATS as a favorite this season -- has also come on strong, throwing nine touchdowns and just three interceptions in his last four games. That ascent against a lackluster Washington secondary sets up another nice outing for the top pick. Oh, and did we mention that Chicago's defense is allowing just 5 yards per play (third-best mark in the NFL) and holding opponents to a 43.7% touchdown rate in the red zone (fifth-best) this season? They have a very well-rounded team and should come out of the bye with another win."

Tyler Sullivan is riding with Chicago coming off its bye. To check out his best bets for Week 8, click here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bears (-2.5) at Commanders Bears Commanders Bears Bears Commanders Bears Bears Bears

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Chiefs -4.5, O/U 47

SportsLine expert Eric Cohen has revealed his final score predictions for all 16 games in Week 8 of the NFL season. He believes the Chiefs will cover the big number in Sin City.

"Including the playoffs, the Chiefs have now won 16 of their last 17 games and remain the only undefeated team in the league this season. It's not even as if their offense has been all that great, but Steve Spagnuolo's defense continues to stifle one team after another. Only one team has scored more than 20 points against Kansas City this season and it won't be two after this week. Las Vegas is among the league's worst teams. This should be a cake walk for Kansas City."

To check out Cohen's final score predictions for every game this week, head on over to SportsLine.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Chiefs (-10) at Raiders Chiefs Raiders Raiders Chiefs Raiders Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs

Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers

Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: 49ers -5.5, O/U 47.5

Can Dak Prescott beat the 49ers this time around? SportsLine NFL expert Micah Roberts, who is on a 24-5 roll on 49ers games, has released his best bets for the Week 8 Cowboys vs. 49ers Sunday night matchup. We can tell you he's leaning Under on the total.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Cowboys at 49ers (-4) Cowboys Cowboys 49ers Cowboys 49ers Cowboys 49ers Cowboys

New York Giants vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Time: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN/ABC), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Steelers -4, O/U 42.5

Before you make any Giants vs. Steelers bets or predictions, you need to see which side SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White is on. White is on a 66-35 roll (+2720) on Steelers spread picks, so he knows what he's talking about when it comes to Pittsburgh. We can tell you White is leaning Under on the total.