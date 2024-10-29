As we near the halfway point of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs are undefeated, even though they haven't exactly looked dominant most of the time.

But you are what your record says you are, which, for them, is the best team in the NFL.

It's easy to sit here and say the Chiefs don't deserve to be ranked as the best team. Last week, it was the Baltimore Ravens most said should be in the top spot over the Chiefs. Oops. They lost at Cleveland on Sunday.

This week, some will say the Detroit Lions are the best team. Or maybe it's somebody else.

The realty is the Chiefs just keep on winning. And, if you look at their schedule, other than a road date in a few weeks with the Buffalo Bills, the games are all winnable. If they win that Buffalo game, they have a real chance to go undefeated.

And even then, the doubters will probably say the team isn't that good.

Patrick Mahomes KC • QB • #15 CMP% 68.4 YDs 1651 TD 8 INT 9 YD/Att 7.34 View Profile

Well, keep saying it. They just keep on winning. That's why they are atop my Power Rankings again, a spot they've held since the season began. The three-peat is becoming a reality, as the sports betting favorites to win Super Bowl LIX are playing like it.

Patrick Mahomes isn't rolling up gaudy numbers (although he's still third in NFL betting odds for MVP at FanDuel). The offense isn't what we've come to expect at times, either. Still, they've showed the past two weeks that they can go get points when needed. Moreover, as the season moves along, that unit will get better and better -- especially after adding receiver Deandre Hopkins. He fits what they need.

By the way, isn't it truly comical that an offense led by Mahomes and Andy Reid leads to the doubts about this team? That's moronic. They will get it going. Just watch. Mahomes just needs to get better tackle play, which is why they should make a move to get a guy like Jacksonville's Cam Robinson.

As for the defense, it can be dominant. The defense keyed the run to the Super Bowl last year, and so far it is doing the same right now. That doesn't mean Mahomes and the offense won't get it cranked up soon.

That's why the Chiefs are the best team. So despite the weekly talk that they don't deserve the top spot, they certainly do.

Undefeated is undefeated. You are what your record says you are, which is why they are the league's top team and a real threat to the 1972 Miami Dolphins in that quest to finish off a perfect season.

20-0 and a three-peat? That would be a truly special season.