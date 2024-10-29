As we near the halfway point of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs are undefeated, even though they haven't exactly looked dominant most of the time.
But you are what your record says you are, which, for them, is the best team in the NFL.
It's easy to sit here and say the Chiefs don't deserve to be ranked as the best team. Last week, it was the Baltimore Ravens most said should be in the top spot over the Chiefs. Oops. They lost at Cleveland on Sunday.
This week, some will say the Detroit Lions are the best team. Or maybe it's somebody else.
The realty is the Chiefs just keep on winning. And, if you look at their schedule, other than a road date in a few weeks with the Buffalo Bills, the games are all winnable. If they win that Buffalo game, they have a real chance to go undefeated.
And even then, the doubters will probably say the team isn't that good.
Well, keep saying it. They just keep on winning. That's why they are atop my Power Rankings again, a spot they've held since the season began. The three-peat is becoming a reality, as the sports betting favorites to win Super Bowl LIX are playing like it.
Patrick Mahomes isn't rolling up gaudy numbers (although he's still third in NFL betting odds for MVP at FanDuel). The offense isn't what we've come to expect at times, either. Still, they've showed the past two weeks that they can go get points when needed. Moreover, as the season moves along, that unit will get better and better -- especially after adding receiver Deandre Hopkins. He fits what they need.
By the way, isn't it truly comical that an offense led by Mahomes and Andy Reid leads to the doubts about this team? That's moronic. They will get it going. Just watch. Mahomes just needs to get better tackle play, which is why they should make a move to get a guy like Jacksonville's Cam Robinson.
As for the defense, it can be dominant. The defense keyed the run to the Super Bowl last year, and so far it is doing the same right now. That doesn't mean Mahomes and the offense won't get it cranked up soon.
That's why the Chiefs are the best team. So despite the weekly talk that they don't deserve the top spot, they certainly do.
Undefeated is undefeated. You are what your record says you are, which is why they are the league's top team and a real threat to the 1972 Miami Dolphins in that quest to finish off a perfect season.
20-0 and a three-peat? That would be a truly special season.
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Chiefs
|The addition of Josh Uche will help a pass rush that hasn't quite been what was expected before the season. He's a quality veteran who has had double-digit sacks in his career.
|--
|7-0-0
|2
Lions
|They racked up 52 points against the Titans and didn't need to do a lot on offense. The special teams came up big in that one as they head into a giant division game against the Packers.
|--
|6-1-0
|3
Bills
|They dominated the Seahawks on the road, which shows where this team is heading. They can beat you a lot of ways, which is why they are cruising to a division title.
|3
|6-2-0
|4
Packers
|Jordan Love's injured groin could be a problem as they ready to face the Lions at Lambeau Field. It could be Malik Willis time again.
|1
|6-2-0
|5
Texans
|They are winning games, but do they look that good in doing so? It just hasn't been as crisp as expected this season.
|2
|6-2-0
|6
Commanders
|It took a Hail Mary on the final play to beat the Bears, but they will take it. Getting a victory with Jayden Daniels banged up was big.
|3
|6-2-0
|7
Ravens
|Their offense came crashing to a halt against the Browns as they dropped a tough road game. The defense has been an issue all season long.
|4
|5-3-0
|8
Steelers
|Russell Wilson has given the passing game life, at least as it relates to the big play. The defense has to be better than what we saw against the Giants.
|2
|6-2-0
|9
Vikings
|That 5-0 start seems like a long time ago. The defense has fallen apart the past two weeks. Losing tackle Christian Darrisaw is a damning blow.
|5
|5-2-0
|10
Eagles
|The Eagles looked good in blowing out the Bengals on the road. The offense is starting to click again. Watch out for them as they seem to be getting it right.
|1
|5-2-0
|11
Falcons
|It's too bad Kirk Cousins can't play the Bucs every week. He owns them. The defense, though, continues to have issues that need to be fixed.
|3
|5-3-0
|12
49ers
|That team we saw in the dominating victory over the Cowboys was the team we expected to see this season. That was the physical 49ers team we've come to know over the years.
|3
|4-4-0
|13
Broncos
|Sean Payton has this team at 5-3 as they head to Baltimore for a huge game with the Ravens. Bo Nix is getting better by the week.
|4
|5-3-0
|14
Bears
|They didn't play great against the Commanders, and losing on the final play on a Hail Mary could devastate this group. It will challenge coach Matt Eberflus to get them to bounce back.
|6
|4-3-0
|15
Cardinals
|They are 4-4 and in first place in the NFC West. Wow. That was an impressive comeback victory over Miami on the road.
|4
|4-4-0
|16
Chargers
|At 4-3, the defense has really come up big for this group. The good thing about the offense is Justin Herbert is starting to throw it around more.
|4
|4-3-0
|17
Seahawks
|Buffalo mauled them in all phases Sunday. The defense has had issues all season, but the offense sputtered as well. They have lost four of five. Not good.
|5
|4-4-0
|18
Buccaneers
|The offense, despite the injuries, played well in the loss to the Falcons. It's the defense that has become a major problem.
|5
|4-4-0
|19
Rams
|Getting Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp back really jump-started the offense against the Vikings. Don't look now, but they are in the division race.
|5
|3-4-0
|20
Cowboys
|They just aren't a good team right now. The offense is too limited and the defense isn't physical enough. This team is a mess.
|4
|3-4-0
|21
Colts
|The inconsistency at quarterback shows up weekly. Joe Flacco might be a better option if they really want to push for a playoff spot.
|3
|4-4-0
|22
Jets
|So much for the idea that Davante Adams would fix the offense. That hasn't been the case. Aaron Rodgers isn't playing well. They are in desperation mode.
|1
|2-6-0
|23
Browns
|Jameis Winston to the rescue. He gave this team life, which begs the question as to why they waited so long. He is better than Deshaun Watson -- and a lot cheaper.
|7
|2-6-0
|24
Saints
|The injuries have this team at 2-6, which is a hole that might be too big to get out of this season. Dennis Allen's seat is a lot hotter now.
|2
|2-6-0
|25
Bengals
|Losing the way they did to the Eagles at home really slows their momentum. The offense didn't look the same without Tee Higgins.
|2
|3-5-0
|26
Giants
|This season is done, but it doesn't matter since the coach and general manager will both be back with a backing from ownership. What do they do at quarterback for the future?
|1
|2-6-0
|27
Jaguars
|The injuries are piling up, the schedule is brutal and they are 2-6. The season is done, so what changes are coming?
|1
|2-6-0
|28
Patriots
|Beating the Jets came at the right time for head coach Jerod Mayo. His team sure didn't look soft on Sunday in that victory.
|3
|2-6-0
|29
Raiders
|Their season is spiraling in the wrong direction, which means it might be time to sell off some parts. Is Maxx Crosby one of them -- even if they say he isn't?
|2
|2-6-0
|30
Dolphins
|That was a horrible home loss to the Cardinals on the day Tua Tagovailoa returned to the lineup. They are in big trouble as they head out to face the Bills this week.
|1
|2-5-0
|31
Titans
|They are selling off assets and the team looked like it folded up and went home at halftime against the Lions. That is not a good look.
|3
|1-6-0
|32
Panthers
|Bryce Young was back in as starter for the injured Andy Dalton, and it went about as well as you would expect other than one late-game drive in garbage time. This team is awful.
|--
|1-7-0