It's been years since either Carson Wentz or Nick Foles quarterbacked the Philadelphia Eagles. As the NFC contender looks to revive its Super Bowl aspirations in 2024, however, Foles has shed new light on his relationship with Wentz, recounting their time together during Philadelphia's 2017 title run.

"I wouldn't say there was tension between us," Foles recently told former Eagles teammate Chris Long on "The Green Light" podcast, "because we always got along in a respectful manner."

Foles, of course, replaced Wentz when the latter suffered a season-ending ACL tear late in the 2017 season, bringing a premature end to an MVP-caliber breakout for the younger quarterback. The Eagles proceeded to march through the playoffs as underdogs, capturing their first Lombardi Trophy with an upset of the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII, in which Foles bested Tom Brady to win Super Bowl MVP.

"Man, that's not easy for him," Foles told Long of Wentz. "To play the year he had, to get injured and then see the team go and ... we win a Super Bowl. That's not easy, because he wants to be out there playing, he's a competitor. So there's definitely emotions that go into that. And I'll let him speak on that. But at the end of the day, between us, it was always a respectful relationship."

Not only that, Foles added, but it's a relationship that continues to this day, seven years later.

"I cheer him on," Foles said. "Like, I was just texting with him the other day. I sent him some 'Dad Szn' hats for the guys in Kansas City. That was my contact. ... He didn't have to do this, but he sent me a picture of his 'Dad Szn' hat, his coffee and reading the Bible. ... He wore our golf hat to [a preseason] game. ... This should show people, like, there's no issue with what happened. ... [But] drama sells, right?"

Foles has since hung up the cleats, officially retiring this offseason, while Wentz is set to serve as Patrick Mahomes' backup with the Chiefs, his fifth team in as many seasons. Wentz apparently sought Foles' advice before signing with Kansas City, as Foles took his own turn serving a backup role under Andy Reid years ago, and Foles couldn't be more elated for his former teammate landing in red.

"I love that Carson is in Kansas City," Foles said. "I think that's a great fit. ... Pat Mahomes is the best quarterback in the NFL. ... But if Carson needs to play, Carson will help them succeed."