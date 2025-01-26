The Philadelphia Eagles broke out their signature "Tush Push" quarterback sneak multiple times in Sunday's NFC Championship. The play worked so well in the fourth quarter, in fact, that it prompted the rival Washington Commanders to receive a warning from the officials due to repeated offsides penalties.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts first tried the sneak on first-and-goal with 13:43 left in the game, and Philadelphia up 34-23. Defensive lineman Jonathan Allen was flagged for offsides, however, so the Eagles went right back to the "Tush Push" on the ensuing play, only for Hurts to be stopped short. They then lined up for it again, this time drawing a penalty from Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu, who leapt over the entire line and contacted Hurts while the rest of the Eagles stood still.

His encroachment penalty followed yet another "Tush Push" alignment, and another hard count from Hurts, with Luvu again leaping over the line and drawing a flag. Allen then followed suit, shifting early along the interior of the line on the Eagles' very next "Tush Push" lineup, and officials issued a warning for Washington's repeated infractions, even suggesting they could award the Eagles a score if the activity continued.

After the announcement, the Eagles went right back to the push, this time pulling the trigger and going up 41-23 with a true Hurts sneak.