Packers vs. Broncos score: Live updates, stats, highlights, where to watch, stream NFL preseason game

Rookie Bo Nix is expected to see extended playing time for Denver

NFL fans of a certain age remember when the Packers and Broncos played in one of the greatest Super Bowls of all time. In Super Bowl XXXII, the Broncos dethroned the Packers behind Terrell Davis' three touchdowns and John Elway's helicopter leap. Denver edged Green Bay again when the two teams played in the preseason several months later. 

Tonight's game won't feature Elway and fellow Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre, but there are still plenty of reasons to watch. The headliner tonight is rookie quarterback Bo Nix, who is making his first career start following his impressive performance during Denver's joint practice with Green Bay. Nix is trying to win the starting job over Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson. 

For the Packers, the focus is on several young players as the team is resting the majority of its starters. Several players to monitor for the Packers tonight are quarterbacks Sean Clifford and Michael Pratt, running back Emanuel Wilson, receiver Grant DuBose and rookie safety Evan Williams. 

Be sure to check out our live blog below for updates, highlights an analysis throughout the game. Here's how you can follow the action in real time. 

How to watch Packers-Broncos

  • When: Sunday, Aug. 18 | 8 p.m. ET
  • Where: Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver
  • TV: NFL Network | Live stream: fubo (click here
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Odds: Broncos -6.5, O/U 39

