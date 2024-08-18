Packers vs. Broncos score, takeaways: Bo Nix has another big night as Denver blows out Green Bay

As expected, the Denver Broncos' varsity team rolled over the Green Bay Packers' junior varsity squad in the final game of the NFL's second preseason week. The Broncos' 27-2 win over the Packers was headlined by rookie quarterback Bo Nix, who turned in his second impressive performance is as many outings.

Making his first NFL start, Nix went 8 of 9 for 80 yards while leading the Broncos to scores on both of his two series of work. After leading the Broncos to a field goal on his first drive, Nix capped off his second and final drive with a short touchdown pass to wideout Tim Patrick, his favorite target on Sunday night.

While Denver played most of their starters, Green Bay decided to rest its starters two days after its joint practice with the Broncos. With Jordan Love and the rest of Green Bay's starters looking on, the Packers struggled to do much of anything on Sunday night. Green Bay would have been shut out if not for Zach Morton's sack of Zach Wilson late in the third quarter that resulted in a safety.

Here's a closer look at what transpired on Sunday night.

Nix looks the part as Broncos' QB1

Broncos coach Sean Payton was not ready to hand the job of QB1 to Nix after Sunday's game, but based on Nix's performance, it's safe to say that it's just a matter of time before Payton does just that.

Nix was nearly flawless while leading the Broncos offense. His only mistake on Sunday was when his apparent touchdown pass to running back Javonte Williams on Denver's first drive was negated when he crossed the line of scrimmage prior to throwing the ball. Nix's only incomplete pass was a throwaway that was the result of Green Bay's pressure.

Nix was at his best Sunday night on possession downs. His first pass attempt was a completion to tight end Adam Trautman on a third-and-1 play on Denver's first drive. On the Broncos' next drive, Nix hit Patrick for a 14-yard completion on a third-and-9 play as Denver crossed midfield.

After a holding call threatened to short-circuit the drive, Nix made up those yards when a 10-yard run. He then extended the drive when he hit wideout Courtland Sutton downfield for 23 yards. Nix capped off the drive two plays later with his touchdown pass to Patrick, who caught each of his four targets.

Nix's accuracy, athleticism, field vision and calm demeanor were all on display in a performance that likely won him the job as the Broncos' starting quarterback.

Stidham secures job as Broncos QB2

He likely lost his position battle with Nix, but it appears that Stidham won the consolation prize as Nix's primary backup. He went 7 of 11 for 65 yards on Sunday in addition to his 9-yard touchdown run that made it a 17-0 game at intermission.

Zach Wilson went just 2 of 6 for 29 yards and was the victim of a safety that yielded Green Bay's only points. But he bounced back by hitting running back Tyler Badie on a well-executed screen pass for Denver's final score late in the fourth quarter. That play may have helped Wilson's cause when it comes to his possible inclusion in Denver's initial 53-man roster.

Orange Crush, Part II

On all three levels, Denver's defense displayed its playmaking ability and depth on Sunday night. The unit limited the Packers to just 10 first downs and 168 total yards. Denver was especially good on possession downs, holding Green Bay to 3 of 13 on third down and 0-for-3 on fourth down.

Among the Broncos' notable plays on defense was defensive end Zach Allen's third-down sack of Packers quarterback Sean Clifford on Green Bay's third possession, safety Keidron Smith's 56-yard interception return (his second pick in as many weeks) that set up Stidham's touchdown run and defensive end Matt Henningsen's fourth-down stop of Packers running back Nate McCrary that paved the way for Wilson's touchdown pass to Badie, who found the end zone for a second straight week.

Flags galore

While it was largely a good night for Denver, Payton surely isn't happy about the amount of times his team was penalized. Denver was flagged a whopping 13 times for 120 yards, while the Packers committed just four penalties for 40 yards.