Packers vs. Eagles live updates: NFL playoff scores for wild-card games, TV channel, odds, highlights

The first half of the seventh-seeded Green Bay Packers against the second-seeded Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday was a worst-case scenario to start for the visiting Packers.

They trail 10-0 at the break after immediately starting the game behind the eight ball. Eagles linebacker Oren Burks, a former Packers third-round pick, hammered Packers All-Pro return man Keisean Nixon on the opening kickoff to force a fumble. The officials called on the field that the Eagles recovered the football despite replay angles indicating Nixon fell on the football for a recovery before it was ripped out of his hands on the ground. Three plays later, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts hit wide receiver Jahan Dotson for an 11-yard touchdown to give Philadelphia an immediate 7-0 lead.

However, the Packers defense recovered to force Philadelphia punts on three of its next four drives, which kept Green Bay in the game. Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, the 2024 NFL rushing champion, finished the half with 58 yards on nine carries while Hurts threw for 39 yards and a touchdown on 6 of 13 passing while adding 23 yards rushing on two carries.

Green Bay's offense also couldn't get out of its own way, especially after losing Pro Bowl left guard Elgton Jenkins early with a shoulder injury. Its five offensive drives ended with two punts, two interceptions from quarterback Jordan Love and a missed 38-yard field goal by kicker Brandon McManus from 38 yards out. The miss just barely eked wide right for his first career postseason field goal miss on 11 tries. Love finished the half with 70 yards passing and two interceptions on 9 of 15 passing, and running back Josh Jacobs had an inefficient 25 yards rushing on 10 carries. The Packers defense is the only thing keeping them in this game.

Which offense will break through to help its team take control in the second half? Will it be the Eagles, who already have a 10-0 advantage and the ball to start the second half? Or can Love catch fire like he did in the opening round of last season's playoffs to power the Packers out of a double-digit hole on the road? Stay tuned to our live blog to find out!