Packers vs. Vikings live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, where to watch NFC North showdown

A pivotal NFC North rematch goes down in the Midwest

MINNEAPOLIS -- We're underway from U.S. Bank Stadium, where the streaking Minnesota Vikings (13-2) are looking to make it nine straight and stay alive in the race for the NFC's No. 1 playoff seed in a highly anticipated rematch with the rival Green Bay Packers (11-4).

Three months after Sam Darnold and Co. survived a late comeback attempt by Jordan Love at Lambeau Field, the Vikings are also angling to sweep this NFC North series for the first time since 2017, when they advanced to the NFC championship. This time, however, Love is fully healthy with a bruising ground game by his side, and the Packers rival the Vikings in terms of takeaways; the two clubs entered Sunday with a combined 58 forced turnovers.

Will Green Bay strike back as road favorites? Or are the Vikings poised to win yet another nail-biter en route to the postseason? Either way, this is must-see material. Stay tuned for live updates and analysis, plus exclusive postgame coverage from U.S. Bank Stadium:

Vikings vs. Packers where to watch

Date: Sunday, Dec. 29 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
Location: U.S. Bank Stadium (Minneapolis)
TV: FOX | Stream: fubo (try for free)  
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds: Packers -1, O/U 48.5 (SportsLine consensus)

Updating Live
(13)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Packers turn it over in Vikings territory

Josh Jacobs gets a big workload on Green Bay's latest series, and the Packers push the rock to the Vikings 23, but on fourth-and-3, Jordan Love gets jumpy in the pocket and can't quite connect with Jayden Reed over the middle. Reed has yet to secure a catch on the day, and the ball goes back to Minnesota. Love is 7 of 11 for 45 yards so far, and only Dontayvion Wicks has more than one catch. Most of Matt LaFleur's attack has centered on Jacobs' bruising ground game. The Vikings are toughing it out.

Cody Benjamin
December 29, 2024, 10:24 PM
Dec. 29, 2024, 5:24 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Injury alert: Vikings edge rusher Pat Jones II walks off after taking a shot to the knee from Packers tight end Tucker Kraft. Required some attention from trainers before limping his way to the sidelines.

Cody Benjamin
December 29, 2024, 10:17 PM
Dec. 29, 2024, 5:17 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Darnold sends it deep to Nailor for huge TD

Justin Jefferson is getting almost no looks as the Packers focus their attention on the Vikings' top pass catcher, but that opens the door for Jalen Nailor, who outraces the entire Green Bay secondary for a 31-yard score. That's Sam Darnold's 33rd touchdown pass of the year, and it puts the Vikes up 7-3 in this one.

Cody Benjamin
December 29, 2024, 10:10 PM
Dec. 29, 2024, 5:10 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Packers score first after Vikings hold in red zone

Josh Jacobs rumbles into Minnesota territory with another strong dose of touches, but the Vikings hold firm inside the 10, with Josh Metellus stuffing Luke Musgrave on third down. So Green Bay goes up first but settles for a 22-yard field goal from Brandon McManus. It's 3-0 Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. This one's been a gritty defensive affair thus far, with Brian Flores and Jeff Hafley both showcasing strong stuff.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Vikings just miss deep TD, then doink field goal

Jordan Addison burns Keisean Nixon on the outside for a potential score, but Sam Darnold floats it high rather than with velocity, and Nixon makes a leaping recovery to break up the connection. Then Will Reichard boots a field goal try from 57 yards out, and it bounces off the crossbar. So we're still at 0-0 here. Darnold is facing some heat up the middle from the Packers front.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Love airs it out, but Packers get nothing

Green Bay takes to the air on its second series, perhaps as a response to Josh Jacobs' early fumble, and Jordan Love tries for three straight downfield shots, nearly connecting with Dontayvion Wicks. But the passes are just off, and the last one is nearly picked by Harrison Smith over the middle. So it's a punt, and the Vikings are back in control. Three drives so far, and three defensive stands.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Packers defense rallies to force punt

Josh Jacobs' fumble put Minnesota in a great position near midfield, but Jeff Hafley's defense shows up, putting pressure in Sam Darnold's face on back-to-back plays to force a punt. Kenny Clark got the first pressure, and Rashan Gary nearly came up with a sack on third down.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Jacobs fumbles and Vikings take over

Green Bay starts strong with a couple of tough Josh Jacobs carries and a quick first-down catch by Dontayvion Wicks, but then Jacobs coughs up the ball on a hit from Jerry Tillery. Vikings safety Cam Bynum (who else?) jumps on it, and we've got out first turnover already.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Former Vikings Pro Bowl defensive lineman Pat Williams shows up at U.S. Bank Stadium to blow the pregame Gjallarhorn ahead of the opening kickoff. A "Skol" chant follows, and we're ready to go.

 
Pinned
Link copied

The Packers win the coin toss and elect to receive the ball. It's Jordan Love up first in Minnesota.

 
Pinned
Link copied
 
Pinned
Link copied

The fake snow is falling inside U.S. Bank Stadium as the Vikings and Packers prepare to take the field.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Live from U.S. Bank Stadium, we've got you covered with all the key notes and analysis from today's matchup. First up: The Packers are without some big names in Minnesota, with Jaire Alexander, Christian Watson and Quay Walker among notable inactives.

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    0:25

    Week 17 Highlights: Cowboys at Eagles (12/29)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:33

    Week 17 Highlights: Jets at Bills (12/29)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:08

    Week 17 Highlights: Panthers at Buccaneers (12/29)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:39

    Week 17 Highlights: Colts at Giants (12/29)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:06

    Week 17 Highlights: Titans at Jaguars (12/29)

  • Image thumbnail
    5:50

    Drew Lock Propels Giants Over Colts, No. 1 Overall Pick In Jeopardy

  • Image thumbnail
    1:39

    On-Site Recap: Jets at Bills

  • Image thumbnail
    7:28

    Saquon Barkley Eclipses 2,000 Rushing Yards As Eagles Roll Over Cowboys

  • Image thumbnail
    5:39

    Baker Throws 5 TDs As Buccaneers Crush Panthers

  • Image thumbnail
    0:55

    On-Field Reaction: Brian Thomas Jr. Sounds Off On Big Day

  • Image thumbnail
    1:37

    NFL Week 17 Booth Recap: Titans at Jaguars (12/29)

  • Image thumbnail
    3:48

    Week 17 Highlights: Broncos at Bengals (12/28)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:44

    Week 17 Highlights: Cardinals at Rams (12/28)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:56

    Cardinals and Rams Sound Off (12/28)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:56

    Week 17 Saturday Sound Off: Best Bites From Bengals-Broncos

  • Image thumbnail
    1:56

    Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh Sounds Off Following Clinching A Playoff Berth

  • Image thumbnail
    2:49

    Week 17 Highlights: Chargers at Patriots (12/28)

  • Image thumbnail
    4:09

    NFL Playoff Picture: Bengals Playoff Outlook Following Week 17 Win

  • Image thumbnail
    1:51

    NFL Playoff Picture: Broncos Face Win-And-In Against Chiefs Next Week

  • Image thumbnail
    2:27

    NFL Playoff Picture: Examining Ceiling For Chargers Ahead Of Playoffs

See All NFL Videos