Packers vs. Vikings live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, where to watch NFC North showdown

MINNEAPOLIS -- We're underway from U.S. Bank Stadium, where the streaking Minnesota Vikings (13-2) are looking to make it nine straight and stay alive in the race for the NFC's No. 1 playoff seed in a highly anticipated rematch with the rival Green Bay Packers (11-4).

Three months after Sam Darnold and Co. survived a late comeback attempt by Jordan Love at Lambeau Field, the Vikings are also angling to sweep this NFC North series for the first time since 2017, when they advanced to the NFC championship. This time, however, Love is fully healthy with a bruising ground game by his side, and the Packers rival the Vikings in terms of takeaways; the two clubs entered Sunday with a combined 58 forced turnovers.

Will Green Bay strike back as road favorites? Or are the Vikings poised to win yet another nail-biter en route to the postseason? Either way, this is must-see material. Stay tuned for live updates and analysis, plus exclusive postgame coverage from U.S. Bank Stadium:

Vikings vs. Packers where to watch

Date: Sunday, Dec. 29 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium (Minneapolis)

TV: FOX | Stream: fubo (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Packers -1, O/U 48.5 (SportsLine consensus)