Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Patriots vs. Falcons live updates: Red-hot Drake Maye takes on Michael Penix Jr. in battle of second-year QBs

Live coverage, highlights and score updates from Sunday's Week 9 matchup

By
1 min read

The New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons are duking it out in Week 9 from Gillette Stadium. New England enters this matchup as one of the hottest teams in the NFL at the moment, riding a five-game wining streak while getting MVP caliber play from second-year quarterback Drake Maye. Meanwhile, Atalanta is looking to claw back to .500 after losing last week when their second-year QB, Michael Penix Jr., was sidelined due to injury. He is good to go for this one, which sets up quite the head-to-head between two 2024 first-round picks under center. 

While the quarterbacks will garner the bulk of attention, the key matchup is New England's top-flight run defense squaring off against superstar Bijan Robinson. The Patriots are the first team since 1950 to not allow a 50-plus yard rusher to any opposing running back through eight games, and are holding opponents to just 76 rushing yards per game (second-best in the NFL). That'll be put to the test here, however, with Robinson, who is looking to rebound from a 25-yard performance last week. 

Will Robinson bounce back and gash this Patriots defense en route to a Falcons win? Or will Maye and Co. keep it rolling and improve to 7-2? As this game unfolds, be sure to check out our live blog of Sunday's contest below. 

Where to watch Falcons vs. Patriots live

  • Date: Sunday, Nov. 2 | Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • Location: Gillette Stadium (Foxboro, Massachusetts)
  • TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Odds: Patriots -5.5; O/U 44.5 (via DraftKings

Bet Patriots vs. Falcons at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users who win a $5 wager get $300 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass.

Updating Live
(13)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Patriots via Twitter
November 2, 2025, 5:56 PM
Nov. 02, 2025, 12:56 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Patriots via Twitter
November 2, 2025, 5:41 PM
Nov. 02, 2025, 12:41 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Patriots via Twitter
November 2, 2025, 5:37 PM
Nov. 02, 2025, 12:37 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Patriots via Twitter
November 2, 2025, 5:34 PM
Nov. 02, 2025, 12:34 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Patriots via Twitter
November 2, 2025, 5:30 PM
Nov. 02, 2025, 12:30 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Patriots via Twitter
November 2, 2025, 5:15 PM
Nov. 02, 2025, 12:15 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Patriots via Twitter
November 2, 2025, 5:06 PM
Nov. 02, 2025, 12:06 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Patriots via Twitter
November 2, 2025, 5:04 PM
Nov. 02, 2025, 12:04 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Patriots via Twitter
November 2, 2025, 4:52 PM
Nov. 02, 2025, 11:52 am EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Patriots via Twitter
November 2, 2025, 4:39 PM
Nov. 02, 2025, 11:39 am EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Patriots via Twitter
November 2, 2025, 4:31 PM
Nov. 02, 2025, 11:31 am EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Patriots via Twitter
November 2, 2025, 4:24 PM
Nov. 02, 2025, 11:24 am EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Patriots via Twitter
November 2, 2025, 4:11 PM
Nov. 02, 2025, 11:11 am EST
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    2:32

    Week 9 On-Site Preview: Chiefs at Bills

  • Image thumbnail
    2:08

    Week 9 On-Site Preview: Falcons at Patriots

  • Image thumbnail
    2:22

    Week 9 On-Site Preview: Colts at Steelers

  • Image thumbnail
    2:32

    Week 9 On-Site Preview: 49ers at Giants

  • Image thumbnail
    2:57

    Week 9 On-Site Preview: Bears at Bengals

  • Image thumbnail
    2:06

    Week 9 On-Site Preview: Chargers at Titans

  • Image thumbnail
    0:30

    BREAKING: Ravens Trade CB Jaire Alexander to Eagles

  • Image thumbnail
    0:52

    Jayden Daniels Set To Return Sunday Night VS Seahawks

  • Image thumbnail
    1:17

    Evaluating Travis Hunter's season as two-way star heads to IR

  • Image thumbnail
    1:48

    How To Rebuild Dolphins After Firing GM Chris Grier

  • Image thumbnail
    0:35

    BREAKING: QB Mac Jones to Start vs Giants | Sun, 1 ET

  • Image thumbnail
    0:48

    Ravens With 45% Chance to Make Playoffs

  • Image thumbnail
    1:15

    Bengals With 6% Chance to Make Playoffs

  • Image thumbnail
    0:59

    Bears With 43% Chance to Make Playoffs

  • Image thumbnail
    1:05

    49ers With 62% Chance to Make Playoffs

  • Image thumbnail
    0:54

    Texans With 31% Chance to Make Playoffs

  • Image thumbnail
    1:04

    Jaguars With 30% Chance to Make Playoffs

  • Image thumbnail
    1:10

    How can Bills turn regular-season success into postseason results?

  • Image thumbnail
    0:33

    Chiefs Offense In Full Force After 0-2 Start

  • Image thumbnail
    0:50

    Chiefs & Bills Both Looking Up At First Place

See All NFL Videos