The New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons are duking it out in Week 9 from Gillette Stadium. New England enters this matchup as one of the hottest teams in the NFL at the moment, riding a five-game wining streak while getting MVP caliber play from second-year quarterback Drake Maye. Meanwhile, Atalanta is looking to claw back to .500 after losing last week when their second-year QB, Michael Penix Jr., was sidelined due to injury. He is good to go for this one, which sets up quite the head-to-head between two 2024 first-round picks under center.

While the quarterbacks will garner the bulk of attention, the key matchup is New England's top-flight run defense squaring off against superstar Bijan Robinson. The Patriots are the first team since 1950 to not allow a 50-plus yard rusher to any opposing running back through eight games, and are holding opponents to just 76 rushing yards per game (second-best in the NFL). That'll be put to the test here, however, with Robinson, who is looking to rebound from a 25-yard performance last week.

Will Robinson bounce back and gash this Patriots defense en route to a Falcons win? Or will Maye and Co. keep it rolling and improve to 7-2? As this game unfolds, be sure to check out our live blog of Sunday's contest below.

Where to watch Falcons vs. Patriots live

Date: Sunday, Nov. 2 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Nov. 2 | 1 p.m. ET Location: Gillette Stadium (Foxboro, Massachusetts)

Gillette Stadium (Foxboro, Massachusetts) TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

CBS | Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Patriots -5.5; O/U 44.5 (via DraftKings)

