On Friday, New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers was acquitted in his assault and battery trial. Peppers was arrested for assault and drug possession in Massachusetts in October.

Peppers, 29, was arrested after police responded to an altercation between two people on Oct. 5 at around 4 a.m. ET. Court documents state that a woman told police that Peppers choked her at least six times, pushed her down the stairs, hit her, took off her clothing and put her outside.

Police then charged Peppers with assault and battery on an intimate partner, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and strangulation. He was also charged with possession of a Class B drug after cocaine was found in his wallet. Peppers did admit to cocaine possession Thursday ahead of his domestic trial. That was continued without finding, which means that the charge will be dropped if Peppers stays clear of trouble over the next four months.

In a hearing on Oct. 7, the Patriots safety pled not guilty to the charges and was released on $2,500 bail. Peppers finished testifying Friday by denying that he choked or shoved the woman who made the accusations against him. Peppers also stated that he believed "she was trying to do all this to mess up my career," according to the Associated Press (via ESPN).

Peppers was removed from the league's Commissioner Exempt List in late November. The NFL said at that time they it would continue to investigate the matter.

"We understand that the league's investigation into the matter will continue, as will the legal process," the Patriots said in a statement at that time. "We will await the outcome of both before making any further comment."

A 2017 first-round pick, Peppers has played for the Browns, Giants and Patriots during his eight-year NFL career. He made 40 tackles, one interception and one forced fumble in six games during the 2024 season.