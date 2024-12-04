The New England Patriots aren't just rebuilding on the field, where rookie quarterback Drake Maye is the new face of the franchise. They're also undergoing a makeover away from Gillette Stadium, announcing Wednesday the start of construction on a new three-level training facility in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The Patriots have used grass practice fields behind Gillette Stadium since the venue opened in 2002. The new structure, a standalone complex that will also house the club's football administration offices, is scheduled for completion in spring of 2026, just in time for the start of that year's offseason.

"As teams and team operations have grown, it was time for us to design a larger facility exclusively for the operation of the football team," Kraft Sports Group executive Jim Nolan said in a team statement. "The main floor is designed for where the players will work out, train, rehab, relax, and eat. The top floor is designed for where players and coaches will watch game film, strategize and meet."

Among the anticipated features of the new facility, which is in the first phases of construction under Suffolk Construction: a nutrition center and player lounge, expanded weight room, "hydro"-focused training rooms with hot tubs, cold tubs and an underwater treadmill, and three newly designed practice fields.

"The three-level structure will more than double the square footage of the team's current footprint located inside Gillette Stadium," the Patriots said Wednesday. "While the day-to-day activities will primarily be spent in and around the new center, the core pieces for the team's gameday needs, including their stadium locker room, will remain intact."