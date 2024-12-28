Chargers DB Elijah Molden being carted off the field with a left knee injury. He was already dealing with a right knee injury.
Patriots vs. Chargers live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights for Week 17 Saturday game
Los Angeles looks to clinch a playoff spot in the AFC
Our Saturday NFL triple-header is underway, as the Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots are battling in Foxborough. The Chargers have their sights set on a spot in the postseason, as they can clinch a playoff berth Saturday with a win.
Justin Herbert has dominated so far in this matchup, as he threw for 190 yards and two touchdowns in the first two quarters. L.A. scored points on four of its first five possessions, and quickly jumped out to a 20-7 lead over New England.
Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye suffered a head injury on New England's first possession of the game, but returned after missing just one drive. Late in the first half, he used a free play to hit DeMario Douglas for a 36-yard TD.
Will the Patriots score a late-season upset victory, or will Jim Harbaugh's Chargers stamp their ticket to the postseason? Follow along in the live blog below, as we break down this matchup as it happens.
Drake Maye takes terrible sack on fourth down
A rookie play from the rookie QB. Maye takes a sack at his own 20-yard line on fourth-and-2 -- gifting the Chargers incredible field position.
L.A. used the short field to hit a field goal.
LAC 30
NE 7
4:36 remaining in the third quarter
Chargers' 94-yard TD drive puts L.A. up 27-7
L.A. is running away with this one. On the Chargers' first possession of the second half, Herbert led the offense 94 yards down the field on 10 plays, and found rookie Ladd McConkey for a 40-yard TD. It was their second scoring hookup of the afternoon.
LAC 27
NE 7
7:37 remaining in the third quarter
Patriots go three-and-out on first possession of second half
New England's offense couldn't build off the momentum established late in the second quarter, as Maye and Co. went three-and-out on its first possession of the second half. A Hunter Henry holding penalty on first-and-10 was a killer.
HALFTIME: Chargers 20, Patriots 7
First downs: LAC 18 NE 5
Total yards: LAC 249 NE 91
Third downs: LAC 5-9 NE 0-2
Turnovers: LAC 0 NE 1
TOP: LAC 23:20 NE 6:40
Justin Herbert 20/27 190 yards 2 TDs
Drake Maye 5/5 66 yards 1 TD
J.K. Dobbins 9 carries 29 yards
Drake Maye 3 carries 21 yards
Ladd McConkey 6 catches 50 yards 1 TD
Quentin Johnston 3 catches 34 yards
DeMario Douglas 2 catches 37 yards 1 TD
Kendrick Bourne 2 catches 22 yards
Chargers end first half with FG
L.A. is off to the locker room with a 20-7 halftime lead thanks to a 38-yard field goal from Cameron Dicker -- his third of the game.
Drake Maye uses free play for 36-yard TD
Whoa! 'Free play Maye!'
What a play from the rookie, who took a shot downfield to Douglas with Bud Dupree jumping offsides too early, and Maye connected with his wideout for a 36-yard TD!
The Patriots needed that big play, because they had about 20 yards of total offense before this possession.
Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez has been ruled out due to a concussion. Nothing is going right for New England today.
Justin Herbert's second TD extends L.A.'s lead to 17 points
Another Chargers possession results in points. Herbert utilized the short field his defense gifted him, and threw his second TD of the game to rookie WR Ladd McConkey.
LAC 17
NE0
2 minutes remaining in the second quarter
Patriots get cute and lose possession
Down double-digits, the last thing the Patriots needed was a turnover on their own side of the field. That's exactly what happened when Maye attempted to pitch to Demario Douglas on second-and-3.
Derwin James recovers, and the Chargers get the ball on the Patriots' 44-yard line.
Drake Maye returns to the game, and immediately scrambles for a gain of 9 yards. He also picks up a penalty from Junior Colson for unnecessary roughness. Biggest play for the Patriots today.
Cameron Dicker extends Chargers' lead to 10
The Chargers offense has looked impressive so far. Herbert just took his unit 67 yards down the field on 12 plays, and set up a 27-yard FG from Cameron Dicker.
Herbert has completed 13 of 17 passes for 132 yards and 1 TD.
LAC 10
NE 0
10:15 remaining in the second quarter
Drake Maye cleared to return to the game
Patriots head coach Jared Mayo told NFL Media's Steve Wyche that Maye will be returning to the game. Jacoby Brissett replaced the rookie under center for one drive.
Justin Herbert dominates on 11-play, 91-yard TD drive
After punting on their first drive, the Chargers marched right down the field on this Patriots defense and scored the first points of the game. Herbert led an 11-play, 91-yard TD drive that was capped by a 23-yard pass to Derius Davis -- who made an incredible catch.
Herbert faced zero pressure on that possession. Maybe the Chargers should pass the ball more today instead of relying on Dobbins.
Drake Maye heads to the locker room
NFL Network cameras showed Drake Maye heading to the locker room, which is not good news. Jacoby Brissett is the backup QB.
Dobbins has already received five rushing attempts in his return to the lineup.
Patriots punt on first possession, Drake Maye to the blue medical tent
New England went three-and-out on its first possession, but the big development is that Patriots rookie QB Drake Maye is in the blue medical tent after taking a big shot on a third-down scramble.
Maye stepped on the right sideline as he attempted to juke left, and was hit high by Cam Hart.
Rhamondre Stevenson gets the start over Antonio Gibson in the backfield.
Chargers punt after two bad drops from WRs
The Chargers picked up a total of 17 yards on their first six plays from scrimmage before they were forced to punt. Justin Herbert hit Quentin Johnston for a first down on third-and-6, but then the second-year wideout dropped a pass on first-and-10. Ladd McConkey also dropped a third-down pass that would have given L.A. a first down.
Chargers get the ball first and we are underway from Foxborough.
Gambling trends
LAC: 10-4-1 ATS (best in the NFL), Under is 9-6
NE: 6-8-1 ATS, Over is 9-6
The Chargers are 4-1 ATS this season as road favorites. The Patriots are 0-2 SU and ATS on Saturday since Tom Brady left.
While J.K. Dobbins is back, I'm still keeping an eye on Justin Herbert when it comes to the Chargers offense.
He's averaging 30.8 attempts per game, 242.3 pass ypg, 7.9 yds/att & 8.9 air yds/att.
From Weeks 1-4, Herbert averaged 22.8 attempts per game, 144.5 pass ypg, 6.4 yds/att & 7.4 air yds/att.
Over the last 4 games, Herbert is 3-11 for 21 yards, 0 TD and 2 INT on pass attempts over 20 air yards.
Patriots inactives
Chargers inactives
QB Easton Stick (emergency 3rd QB)
RB Gus Edwards
LB Denzel Perryman
OL Jordan McFadden
OL Trey Pipkins III
TE Hayden Hurst
DL Justin Eboigbe
