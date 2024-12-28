Patriots vs. Chargers live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights for Week 17 Saturday game

Our Saturday NFL triple-header is underway, as the Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots are battling in Foxborough. The Chargers have their sights set on a spot in the postseason, as they can clinch a playoff berth Saturday with a win.

Justin Herbert has dominated so far in this matchup, as he threw for 190 yards and two touchdowns in the first two quarters. L.A. scored points on four of its first five possessions, and quickly jumped out to a 20-7 lead over New England.

Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye suffered a head injury on New England's first possession of the game, but returned after missing just one drive. Late in the first half, he used a free play to hit DeMario Douglas for a 36-yard TD.

Will the Patriots score a late-season upset victory, or will Jim Harbaugh's Chargers stamp their ticket to the postseason? Follow along in the live blog below, as we break down this matchup as it happens.