Patriots vs. Panthers score: Live updates, stats, highlights as Drake Maye makes preseason debut

The Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots have one half of their preseason opener in the books. At the break, it's the home team that has a slim one-score lead as New England enters the half up 7-0.

In a rainy Gillette Stadium, the offensive attack from both sides was lacking out of the gate. The night started with nine-straight punts before we saw the game's first score midway through the second quarter. After a strong 23-yard punt return by David Wallis, Bailey Zappe connected with wideout Kayshon Boutte to get New England deep inside the red zone. Then, running back Kevin Harris barreled in for the touchdown to give us the lone score of the half.

While most folks were hoping get a long look at No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye in this exhibition, the rookie quarterback took part in just one series in the first quarter. He completed two of his three passes for 19 yards before giving way to Bailey Zappe, who played most of the half. Meanwhile, with Bryce Young not playing tonight, Jack Plummer has lined up under center throughout the first half for Carolina.

As this game continues unfolds, make sure you keep it locked to our live blog of Thursday's preseason showdown. Below, you'll find expert analysis and real-time highlights of all the best plays.