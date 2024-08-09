Patriots vs. Panthers score: Live updates, stats, highlights as Drake Maye makes preseason debut
New England and Carolina open up their preseason schedule
The Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots have one half of their preseason opener in the books. At the break, it's the home team that has a slim one-score lead as New England enters the half up 7-0.
In a rainy Gillette Stadium, the offensive attack from both sides was lacking out of the gate. The night started with nine-straight punts before we saw the game's first score midway through the second quarter. After a strong 23-yard punt return by David Wallis, Bailey Zappe connected with wideout Kayshon Boutte to get New England deep inside the red zone. Then, running back Kevin Harris barreled in for the touchdown to give us the lone score of the half.
While most folks were hoping get a long look at No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye in this exhibition, the rookie quarterback took part in just one series in the first quarter. He completed two of his three passes for 19 yards before giving way to Bailey Zappe, who played most of the half. Meanwhile, with Bryce Young not playing tonight, Jack Plummer has lined up under center throughout the first half for Carolina.
As this game continues unfolds, make sure you keep it locked to our live blog of Thursday's preseason showdown. Below, you'll find expert analysis and real-time highlights of all the best plays.
Another tough drop by Boutte. After a good first half, he's fallen off a bit here in the second.
Heck of a scramble by Milton! I thought he was destined for a sack and somehow found a corner to turn it into a positive gain.
Here we go!
Joe Milton III appears to be warming up on the sideline, so we may get some injection of excitement from the rookie coming in.
It continues to be the Bailey Zappe show in this opener. Some have wondered if this is a showcase for the veteran as he's firmly in a battle with Joe Milton III for the QB3 job. I don't really buy that considering the tape that's already out there on him in regular season games. I think this is merely utilizing a healthy body that protects Brissett and Maye from injury so early on.
Kayshon Boutte has impressed tonight, but he missed a catchable ball down the right sideline.
As the Patriots offense comes out to start the second half, Bailey Zappe is still in at quarterback.
Not exactly a ton of fireworks in that first half.
Patriots logged 131 yards of total offense, while the Panthers turned in 70 yards.
Jacoby Brissett: 0/3 passing (one series)
Drake Maye: 2/3 for 19 yards (one series)
Bailey Zappe: 9/16 for 79 yards
Jake Plummer: 8/16 for 63 yards
Oshane Ximines, who earlier got some coaching on the sideline from Matt Judon, just forced a strip sack. Carolina recovered, but great pressure from the linebacker.
Things are starting to open just a bit for Carolina. Plummer makes a nice throw in the face of pressure to complete to Jordan Matthews for a 28-yard gain. That was just the Panthers second first down of the game.
Here's the Wallis return that helped spark that touchdown drive:
We finally have points! After the Boutte reception, Kevin Harris barrels in for a goal-line touchdown.
Kayshon Boutte has had some flashy moments dating back to OTAs and minicamp. The young wideout just had an incredible high-point catch to put New England in the red zone.
Rookie wideout David Wallis had the most electric play of the night with a 23-yard punt return. Wallis has been putting together a solid camp considering the expectations.
Shaun Wade came sooooo close to an interception after jumping a route. He was able to get both hands on it, but simply couldn't bring it in.
Seven punts to begin this game. Not exactly a high-flying display of offense.
The WBZ cameras did just catch Matthew Judon -- who is amid a contract dispute with the Patriots -- being a good teammate and helping Jerod Mayo coaching up some players on the sideline.
Drake Maye's day is done. Here comes Bailey Zappe.
The Panthers have -3 yards of total offense with less than six minutes to play in the first quarter. Not ideal.
New England has been able to apply some nice pressure in this first quarter with a couple of sacks. Jeremiah Pharms Jr. with the latest on Plummer.
Maye's first pass is a completion to Antonio Gibson on a screen that converted a third-and-12. Nice poised from the rookie in a rough field position situation.
After one drive, Jacoby Brissett is out and Drake Maye is in.
Yikes. That's a tough drop by Jonathan Mingo on third and long. Rainy condition in Foxborough, but should've hauled that in.
