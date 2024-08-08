Patriots vs. Panthers score: Live updates, where to watch, live stream, odds for Week 1 preseason game

New England and Carolina open up their preseason schedule

Football is back in Foxborough. After duking it out amongst themselves throughout the start of training camp, the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers will square off in their preseason opener at Gillette Stadium. 

Both of these clubs are looking to bounce back after rough goes of it in 2023. For Carolina, they finished with a league-worst 2-15 record, while New England wasn't too far behind at 4-13. While things may not have panned out how they would've liked last year, there is promise for both franchises. The Panthers are still looking to tap into Bryce Young's potential as a former No. 1 overall, albeit not playing in this opener. On the flip side, the Patriots have made Drake Maye, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, their beacon of hope for the future. Unlike Young, Maye -- along with presumptive starter Jacoby Brissett -- are expected to play in the exhibition. 

Of course, the quarterback will garner most of the headlines, but this matchup also features a couple of first-year head coaches making their debuts. For the Patriots, Jerod Mayo will be manning the sidelines in the team's first game post-Bill Belichick. Meanwhile, Dave Canales is getting his first taste as life as an NFL head coach on Thursday night. 

As this game unfolds, make sure you keep it locked to our live blog of Thursday's preseason showdown. Below, you'll find expert analysis and real-time highlights of all the best plays. 

How to watch

  • Date: Thursday, Aug. 8 | Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Location: Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)
  • Odds: Patriots -6.5
  • TV: NFL Network | Stream: fubo
As we mentioned in the open above, this is a matchup between two teams hoping to be on the upswing in 2024 after rough sledding last year. The Panthers were a league-worst 2-15, while the Patriots weren't that far behind at 4-13. The difference between those records is that New England was able to utilize it to gain the No. 3 overall pick where they selected Drake Maye, who is expected to play tonight. Carolina traded its first rounder a year ago to help them land Bryce Young, who will be sidelined in this head-to-head. 

 
Hello and welcome to the preseason opener between the Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots! 

