Raiders vs. Falcons live updates: Inactives, where to watch, odds, prediction for 'Monday Night Football'

Raiders hold cards for No. 1 pick
A loss would be huge for the Raiders tonight. They held the 2025 No. 1 overall pick entering Week 15 (using strength of schedule tiebreaker w/NYG for all 17 opponents). They'll keep it with a loss.
The Atlanta Falcons are mired in a four-game losing streak with their NFC South chances dwindling. To avoid trailing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by two games with three to play, the Falcons are going to have to defeat the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night in order to keep their playoff hopes alive.
The Raiders (2-11) are trying to avoid having the worst record in football, even though they are in the running for the No. 1 overall pick. Las Vegas is planning on starting former Falcons third-round pick Desmond Ridder in this one, due to injuries to starting quarterback Aidan O'Connell (questionable with knee injury) and Gardner Minshew (broken collarbone). Ridder was signed to the Raiders practice squad in October.
Atlanta has its own quarterback issues with starter Kirk Cousins, who has completed 63.1% of his passes for 762 yards with zero touchdowns to seven interceptions -- including two picks in last week's defeat to the Minnesota Vikings -- for a 57.2 passer rating (31st in the NFL) during Atlanta's four-game skid.
The Falcons have seen their season go from three games above .500 to out of the NFC South lead. They can fall to two games out of the division lead with a loss this week.
Will the Falcons end their skid? Can the Raiders get anything out of Ridder? Be sure to stay pinned to the live blog below for all the analysis from Monday's game!
Date: Monday, Dec. 16 | Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)
TV: ESPN | Live stream: fubo (try here)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds: Falcons -5.5, OU 44.5 (via SportsLine consensus)
The Falcons are the first team in NFL history with 0 Pass TD and 8+ INT on offense, and 8+ Pass TD allowed and 0 INT on defense in a 4-game span.
QB Aidan O'Connell (emergency 3rd QB)
DE Maxx Crosby
DE Charles Snowden
CB Sam Webb
OL Andrus Peat
With O'Connell inactive, Desmond Ridder officially gets the start.
RB Carlos Washington Jr.
ILB Rashaan Evans
DL Brandon Dorlus
OL Elijah Wilkinson
T Brandon Parker
WR Casey Washington
Good evening everyone. Got the second game of the MNF doubleheader between the Falcons and raiders. Inactives are coming shortly with the game scheduled for 8:30!