Raiders vs. Falcons live updates: Inactives, where to watch, odds, prediction for 'Monday Night Football'

Atlanta faces its former QB in a must-win game

The Atlanta Falcons are mired in a four-game losing streak with their NFC South chances dwindling. To avoid trailing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by two games with three to play, the Falcons are going to have to defeat the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night in order to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The Raiders (2-11) are trying to avoid having the worst record in football, even though they are in the running for the No. 1 overall pick. Las Vegas is planning on starting former Falcons third-round pick Desmond Ridder in this one, due to injuries to starting quarterback Aidan O'Connell (questionable with knee injury) and Gardner Minshew (broken collarbone). Ridder was signed to the Raiders practice squad in October. 

Atlanta has its own quarterback issues with starter Kirk Cousins, who has completed 63.1% of his passes for 762 yards with zero touchdowns to seven interceptions -- including two picks in last week's defeat to the Minnesota Vikings -- for a 57.2 passer rating (31st in the NFL) during Atlanta's four-game skid.

The Falcons have seen their season go from three games above .500 to out of the NFC South lead.  They can fall to two games out of the division lead with a loss this week.

Will the Falcons end their skid? Can the Raiders get anything out of Ridder? Be sure to stay pinned to the live blog below for all the analysis from Monday's game! 

Raiders vs. Falcons where to watch

Date: Monday, Dec. 16 | Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)
TV: ESPN | Live stream: fubo (try here
Follow: CBS Sports App 
Odds: Falcons -5.5, OU 44.5 (via SportsLine consensus)

Raiders hold cards for No. 1 pick

A loss would be huge for the Raiders tonight. They held the 2025 No. 1 overall pick entering Week 15 (using strength of schedule tiebreaker w/NYG for all 17 opponents). They'll keep it with a loss. 

Jeff Kerr
December 17, 2024, 12:46 AM
Dec. 16, 2024, 7:46 pm EST
 
In case anyone wants to know how poor the Falcons are playing

The Falcons are the first team in NFL history with 0 Pass TD and 8+ INT on offense, and 8+ Pass TD allowed and 0 INT on defense in a 4-game span.

Jeff Kerr
December 17, 2024, 12:37 AM
Dec. 16, 2024, 7:37 pm EST
 
The Raiders inactives

QB Aidan O'Connell (emergency 3rd QB)

DE Maxx Crosby

DE Charles Snowden

CB Sam Webb

OL Andrus Peat

With O'Connell inactive, Desmond Ridder officially gets the start. 

Jeff Kerr
December 17, 2024, 12:13 AM
Dec. 16, 2024, 7:13 pm EST
 
The Falcons inactives

RB Carlos Washington Jr. 

ILB Rashaan Evans 

DL Brandon Dorlus 

OL Elijah Wilkinson 

T Brandon Parker

WR Casey Washington

Jeff Kerr
December 17, 2024, 12:12 AM
Dec. 16, 2024, 7:12 pm EST
 
Good evening everyone. Got the second game of the MNF doubleheader between the Falcons and raiders. Inactives are coming shortly with the game scheduled for 8:30! 

Jeff Kerr
December 17, 2024, 12:06 AM
Dec. 16, 2024, 7:06 pm EST

