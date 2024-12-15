The Atlanta Falcons (6-7) will visit the Las Vegas Raiders (2-11) in the second game of a Monday Night Football doubleheader. The Falcons roll into MNF reeling, dropping four straight games. Last week, the Minnesota Vikings decisively beat Atlanta, 42-21. As for the Raiders, they've lost nine consecutive games. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated Las Vegas, 28-13, in Week 14. Quarterback Aidan O'Connell (bone bruise) is questionable for Las Vegas.

Kickoff from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. Atlanta is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Falcons vs. Raiders odds from the SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 44.5. The Falcons are -260 moneyline favorites, while the Raiders are +209 underdogs. Before locking in any Falcons vs. Raiders picks, make sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model, as well as everything else that SportsLine has to help you crush your Monday Night Football picks.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 14 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 25-11 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 204-138 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 59-32 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Falcons vs. Raiders 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NFL picks and NFL betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for Falcons vs. Raiders:

Raiders vs. Falcons spread: Atlanta -4.5

Raiders vs. Falcons over/under: 44.5 points

Raiders vs. Falcons money line: Atlanta -237, Las Vegas +193

LV: Raiders are 5-8 against the spread this season

ATL: Falcons are 5-8 against the spread this season

Raiders vs. Falcons picks: See picks at SportsLine

Raiders vs. Falcons streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Falcons can cover

Running back Bijan Robinson brings elite athleticism and dual-threat ability onto the field. The Texas product is seventh in the NFL in carries (215) and rushing yards (977) with eight rushing touchdowns. He also has 51 catches for 401 rushing yards. In his last game, he had 91 rushing yards, two catches, nine receiving yards, and a score, his ninth game with 100-plus scrimmage yards.

Receiver Drake London is 6-foot-4 and gives Atlanta an elite red zone weapon with reliable hands. The USC product is tied for ninth in receptions (75) and 10th in receiving yards (866) with six touchdowns. He has gone over 60-plus receiving yards in four games. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why the Raiders can cover

Tight end Brock Bowers has made his presence felt in his rookie season. The aerial attack runs through Bowers due to his soft hands and speed. The Georgia product is second in the NFL in catches (87) and fifth in receiving yards (933) with four touchdowns. Bowers has eight games with at least 50 receiving yards in 2024.

Defensive end Maxx Crosby generates pressure in the backfield and rarely steps off the field. He has played in 100% of the defensive snaps in seven straight games. The 27-year-old has 45 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss, and 7.5 sacks this season for Las Vegas. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Falcons vs. Raiders picks

The model is leaning Over the point total, and it also says one side of the spread cashes in almost 60% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's picks.

So who wins Falcons vs. Raiders on Monday Night Football, and which side of the spread cashes almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Falcons vs. Raiders spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $7,000 on top-rated NFL picks.