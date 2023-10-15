Raiders vs. Patriots updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday

The Las Vegas Raiders will look to defend their home field on Sunday against the New England Patriots at 4:05 p.m. ET at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders are expected to win (but not by much) so they will need to come into the matchup prepared for a fight.

Las Vegas can finally bid farewell to their three-game losing streak thanks to their game on Monday. They managed a 17-13 win over the Packers.

The Raiders didn't go easy on the quarterback and picked off three passes before the game was over. The picks came courtesy of Amik Robertson and Robert Spillane.

Meanwhile, Sunday was a slow day for New England as the team failed to score. They took a serious blow against the Saints, falling 34-0.

Las Vegas' victory bumped their season record to 2-3 while New England's defeat dropped theirs to 1-4.

The Patriots are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on the Patriots: they have a less-than-stellar 1-4 record against the spread this season.

Las Vegas was able to grind out a solid victory over New England in their previous matchup back in December of 2022, winning 30-24. Will the Raiders repeat their success, or do the Patriots have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.